College Football Insider Pulls Back Curtain on Coach's Very NSFW Halftime Speech

Head coaches are known for speaking their mind during halftime speeches, and Dan Lanning appears to have done just that in Saturday’s college football opener.

Oregon, ranked No. 2 in the preseason AP poll and a national championship contender, found itself trailing Boise State at home despite being a more than three touchdown favorite, and its coach took the opportunity to lay down the law.

Dan Lanning Went Off at Halftime

“Dan Lanning [was] quite fired up. I’m going to choose my words with this one. He said, ‘We need to turn it the f— up and turn it the f— on. Yeah, he was very disappointed with the way his team came out,” CBS Sports reporter Jenny Dell said.

"Well guys that was an experience." 🤣@JennyDell_ details her halftime conversation with Dan Lanning. pic.twitter.com/7VVu0PirBD — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 5, 2026

She added: “He said we came out flat. We are beating ourselves. We have to stop with the silly mistakes. He said you are going to see a very different energy out of this team in the second half.”

Lanning was right about that. Coming into the third quarter, Oregon went right down the field on the Boise State defense, even if that initial effort finally ended in the red zone and ultimately tied the game at 17 as a result.

Oregon then went on a 17-0 run in the second half to take a touchdown lead on the Broncos, who then tied the game at 24 late in the third quarter. The Ducks then took a 27-24 advantage in the final quarter in a game no one at Autzen, or certainly the bookies, thought would be that close.

Oregon Is a National Title Favorite

With the Big Ten on a dominant three straight year run of winning the College Football Playoff national championship, much of the talk this offseason was about how the Ducks were “next”.

Having one of the best returning overall rosters in college football helps, with quarterback Dante Moore electing to spurn the NFL Draft and come back to school, joined by a group of elite blockers, promising rushers, and arguably the best overall receiver room in the country.

But to get to the national championship, the Ducks will have to look more dominant than they did on Saturday.

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