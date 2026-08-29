Todd McShay Names 'Odds-On Favorite' to Go No. 1 in the NFL Draft

The 2026 college football season is officially underway as Week 0 kicked off this weekend. While the season is just getting underway, that doesn't mean you can't start looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft.

2027 NFL Draft Perceived as a Strong QB Class

This draft class is expected to be one of the strongest quarterback classes in recent history. Players like Texas Longhorns' Arch Manning, Notre Dame Fighting Irish' CJ Carr, Oregon Ducks' Dante Moore and Ohio State Buckeyes' Julian Sayin are all draft-eligible.

ESPN's Jordan Reid has Moore going No. 1 in his latest mock draft to the Cleveland Browns. He is followed by Manning going to the Arizona Cardinals. Both Moore and Manning have a lot to prove this season. Moore had a stellar year, throwing for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but struggled in big games, with four of his interceptions coming against the Indiana Hoosiers and the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the College Football Playoff.

As for Manning, he was one of the highest-rated recruits ever. His first year as the starter was up-and-down. He struggled early in the year, but threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Todd McShay Picks Dante Moore Over Arch Manning

Draft expert Todd McShay was asked if it's fair to say that Manning is the best quarterback in this class. He said it is fair, but he's not as high on Manning as others. Instead, he feels Moore is the favorite to go No. 1.

"It could be fair," McShay said on 'The Ryen Russillo Show.' "I've got him as the fifth-best quarterback right now... I think Dante Moore is the odds-on favorite right now. I think Arch could so easily get there, but I've got him below a few other guys. I think LaNorris Sellers, if it comes together... I think LaNorris Sellers should be... more so 1A and 1B with Dante Moore over Arch Manning."

Dante Moore Has the Early Case to Go No. 1

McShay's evaluation puts Moore in an interesting position. He isn't simply benefiting from hype; he already has a full season of starting experience and has produced at a high level for Oregon.

The biggest concern is what happened when the stakes were highest. His four interceptions against the two best teams he faced are the kind of stretch NFL evaluators will scrutinize heavily, particularly when determining whether a quarterback can consistently perform against elite competition.

Still, the overall résumé is difficult to ignore. If he can clean up the mistakes in the biggest moments, his case could become even stronger.