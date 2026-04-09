There was a time when the Southeastern Conference was widely considered the unquestioned best conference in college football. Comparing another league to the SEC often felt like a stretch, and any debate usually ended quickly.

That perception is starting to change.

The Big Ten has spent years building toward this moment, adding top programs, investing in resources and strengthening its overall depth. Over the last three seasons, that progress has become impossible to ignore. The conference has won three consecutive national championships with three different teams: Michigan, Ohio State and Indiana.

Even more notable, the SEC has not had a team reach the national championship game during that stretch. That absence has fueled a growing conversation about whether the balance of power has shifted at the top of the sport.

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen Deboer. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

247Sports analyst Chris Hummer addressed that discussion during an appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show,” stating that the Big Ten has at least matched the SEC in recent years.

"It's quite clear the Big 10 has at least equaled the SEC's output the last couple years at the top end of college football," Hummer said.

At first glance, the results support that claim. Championships often define perception, and the Big Ten has delivered on the biggest stage.

However, the broader picture is more complex. The SEC still placed four teams in the final AP Top 10 compared to three from the Big Ten. That suggests the SEC continues to offer more depth across the conference, even if it has not translated into championships recently.

This is where the conversation becomes more nuanced. The Big Ten has been better at the very top, while the SEC has remained stronger across the middle tier.

That distinction matters because it highlights how the sport is evolving. In previous eras, elite SEC teams often separated themselves with overwhelming depth. Programs like Alabama and Georgia could stack talent across multiple units, allowing them to sustain dominance over an entire season.

That advantage is not as pronounced anymore. The transfer portal and NIL have redistributed talent across the country. Players who once would have stayed as backups at powerhouse programs are now leaving for starting opportunities elsewhere.

As a result, the gap between the top teams and the rest of the field is shrinking. That shift has made it more difficult for any single conference to maintain long-term dominance.

It is also worth noting that the SEC’s historic run may never be replicated. From 2006 to 2022, the conference won 13 national championships, including seven in a row. Much of that success was driven by Nick Saban at Alabama, whose influence shaped the sport for nearly two decades.

Without that central figure and with a more balanced talent landscape, the sport looks very different today. The Big Ten’s recent success is not just about catching the SEC. It reflects a broader shift toward parity across college football. Conferences are no longer separated by massive talent gaps, and championships are becoming more accessible to a wider group of programs.

The question now is whether the Big Ten can sustain this momentum or if the SEC will adjust and reclaim its position at the top. Either way, the days of one conference clearly standing above the rest appear to be fading.