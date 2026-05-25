Josh Pate Names Big Ten Powerhouse That Could Improve Despite Brutal Schedule

The Michigan Wolverines are entering into a new era for the football program after making one of the most shocking changes this past offseason.

The Wolverines are just a few years removed from winning their first national championship since the 1997 season. That year, they went 15-0 and looked like they could go on a run of being a perennial contender. However, after that season, head coach Jim Harbaugh left his alma mater to coach the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL.

He was replaced by offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore. His first season did not go well as Moore led Michigan to an 8-5 season. But in 2025, things were looking bright. They went 9-3 in the regular season, but Moore was dismissed following an alleged off -the-field incident.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Then the Wolverines made a move that few thought possible. They were the first team that was able to lure Kyle Whittingham away from the Utah Utes after Whittingham had spent 31 years at Utah in various roles, including 21 as a head coach. He built them into a perennial conference championship contender.

Now the expectations are back for Michigan to continue to improve and get back to the College Football Playoff. Josh Pate revealed on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" that he thinks the Wolverines will be better in 2026; however, the schedule could hold them back.

"(They are) top 20 in returning production, but combined with a top 10 caliber strength of schedule," Pate said. "So that second part, that's why I look at them and say, I think the team will be better than they were last year. Maybe the record will be better, but like there's a world this year where Michigan goes 8-4, and I'm watching them saying I still think that team's better than last year's."

A tough schedule could be what holds a team back. The Wolverines face Oklahoma, Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State this year. All four of those teams made the College Football Playoff, and Indiana and Ohio State have won the last two national championships.

The reality is Michigan is one of the best programs in college football for a reason. They've consistently been able to recruit at a high level and put teams on the field that are talented enough to compete. While the hope was for Moore to continue what Harbaugh had built, sometimes a change to a new era and culture is exactly what a program needs.

Whittingham is known for building disciplined and physical teams. That's been a staple of Michigan and a big reason it won the national championship. So, while he has no ties to the Harbaugh era, the Wolverines may have hit the home run they were looking for.

While a schedule might hold the team back this year, he should have them as a team that other teams don't want to play, not just in the Big Ten but nationally as well.