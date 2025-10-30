College football program names head coach amid historic coaching carousel
Much has been made about historic college football programs like LSU, Florida and Penn State searching for a new head coach. These moves at the top also impact Group of 6 teams who could find it challenging to land a top candidate.
There were 12 college football coaching openings, but that number is shrinking to 11. This will not be for long as more programs are expected to take a spin on the coaching carousel in the coming weeks.
There are already eight Power 4 programs searching for a new head coach. Once college football programs make changes this offseason, the total number of vacancies could top 40 jobs given the likely domino effect, per The Washington Post's Steven Godfrey.
Yet, the Kent State job is officially off the market.
Kent State names Mark Carney the program's permanent head coach
Mark Carney had been Kent State's interim head coach, but the program is now making him the permanent head coach, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. It appears the Kent State players are thrilled about the news.
"Per sources, the Kent State team was just informed of Carney being named permanent coach," Thamel noted in a series of X messages on Thursday. "The team 'erupted' in celebration, per a source, and began chanting his name.
"Kent State promoting Mark Carney to full-time coach marks the first of the 12 jobs open *so far* in this cycle to be filled. Kent State is 3-5 this season and 2-2 in the MAC. They have more wins this year than the previous two combined, as Kent went 1-11 and 0-12."
Fans may be waiting until 2026 for some current college football coaching openings to be filled. With Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, programs may be waiting until Jan. to name their next coach.