College football star QB sends strong message on $91 million coaching move

The 2025 college football carousel is spinning faster than it has ever spun before.

In the Power Four ranks, 16 different college football programs have made head coaching changes: Virginia Tech, UCLA, Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Penn State, LSU, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Iowa State, Kansas State, California, Stanford, Kentucky and Michigan.

While this cycle has created chaos throughout the college football landscape, none of the changes compare to Lane Kiffin's decision to leave Ole Miss, the No. 6 seed in the 2025 College Football Playoff, for the Rebels' Magnolia Bowl rival in LSU.

The subject of Kiffin's departure has sparked much debate about leaving a Power Four program while in a position to win championships and about the current layout of the college football calendar.

The Kiffin saga was recently addressed on Outta Pocket, a podcast hosted by Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III and his wife, Grete Griffin.

On a recent episode of Outta Pocket, the Griffins were joined by current Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed as a guest. Grete asked Reed about his reaction to the news of Kiffin's departure to LSU.

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed on Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss,



“Shoot if $91 Million for 7 years was in front of my face I would not pass it up. 🤣”#GigEm #RG3 #OuttaPocket pic.twitter.com/7bkwSeFWGE — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 10, 2025

"I felt like it was going to happen," Reed said. "No disrespect toward Lane or anything, but you can't talk about it that long and it not happen. If $91 million for seven years was in front of my face, I would not pass it up."

Coaches are no longer the only ones college football programs are attempting to lure away from their rivals. The work Reed has accomplished at Texas A&M has turned him into a hot commodity for the Aggies and something they need to protect for their future.

Reed came to Texas A&M as the fourth-string quarterback behind Conner Weigman, Max Johnson and Jaylen Henderson in 2023. After very limited action in the regular season, he pieced together a strong first start in a 31-23 Texas Bowl loss after Johnson and Henderson entered the transfer portal.

The Aggies featured Reed in all but their season opener in 2024. He finished his redshirt freshman season with 1,864 passing yards, 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions while rushing for an additional 547 yards and seven touchdowns.

Texas A&M made a significant jump in 2025 thanks to Reed's guidance. His numbers ballooned to 2,932 pass yards with 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions while he rushed for an additional 466 yards and six touchdowns.

The Aggies' 11-1 record is their best in a regular season since 1992. Their performance has them as the No. 7 seed in the 2025 College Football Playoff, hosting No. 10 Miami (10-2, 6-2) in Kyle Field on Dec. 20 (Noon EST, ABC).