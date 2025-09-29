College Football HQ

Historic college football program could eventually fire $39 million coach: Insider

One historic college football program could enter the coaching carousel sooner rather than later. Find out why Auburn could move on from Hugh Freeze.

Jonathan Adams

Sep 6, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze complains to a game official as they look at the Jumbotron during the third quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze complains to a game official as they look at the Jumbotron during the third quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
In this story:

The college football coaching carousel is spinning before the leaves have started to change in most places, and rumors are swirling that more programs could soon join the chaos. Arkansas, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Oklahoma State are among the Power 4 programs who have already fired their head coach.

Another program could join Arkansas in the SEC job market. When discussing Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall's future, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman noted that Auburn's job opening "might not be too far down the road," spelling potential bad news for Hugh Freeze.

"Sumrall is familiar with the SEC from his time as an assistant coach at Ole Miss and Kentucky," Feldman detailed on Sunday. "The 43-year-old Alabama native will be choosy on his next move.

"Maybe he waits for Auburn to open up, which might not be too far down the road. He did a superb job turning around Troy quickly and has Tulane at 4-1 this year."

Auburn HC Hugh Freeze's buyout tops $16 million

Auburn would be on the hook for Freeze's buyout, which is estimated at $16.25 million, per Montgomery Advertiser. Freeze signed a six-year, $39 million contract with Auburn at the end of the 2022 season.

Heading into Week 6, Freeze holds a 14-16 record during his three seasons at Auburn, not a resume that is ideal for creating job security. Freeze has yet to finish a season with a winning record at Auburn.

Hugh Freeze entered the college football season on the hot seat

This is not the first time Freeze has been mentioned as a college football hot seat candidate. Heading into the season, Feldman described Freeze's status at Auburn as "toasty."

"The Tigers appear to have upgraded their roster a lot this offseason," Feldman wrote on Aug. 13. "If Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold plays like the five-star QB recruiting analysts thought he was coming out of high school, the Tigers, with a seasoned O-line and potent receiving corps, should be a Top 25 team.

"If not, and Freeze has another losing season, the Tigers likely will be heading for another search."

Auburn's next two matchups are against ranked opponents as the Tigers face No. 12 Georgia and No. 19 Missouri.

feed

Published
Jonathan Adams
JONATHAN ADAMS

Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.

Home/News