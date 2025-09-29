Historic college football program could eventually fire $39 million coach: Insider
The college football coaching carousel is spinning before the leaves have started to change in most places, and rumors are swirling that more programs could soon join the chaos. Arkansas, Virginia Tech, UCLA and Oklahoma State are among the Power 4 programs who have already fired their head coach.
Another program could join Arkansas in the SEC job market. When discussing Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall's future, The Athletic's Bruce Feldman noted that Auburn's job opening "might not be too far down the road," spelling potential bad news for Hugh Freeze.
"Sumrall is familiar with the SEC from his time as an assistant coach at Ole Miss and Kentucky," Feldman detailed on Sunday. "The 43-year-old Alabama native will be choosy on his next move.
"Maybe he waits for Auburn to open up, which might not be too far down the road. He did a superb job turning around Troy quickly and has Tulane at 4-1 this year."
Auburn HC Hugh Freeze's buyout tops $16 million
Auburn would be on the hook for Freeze's buyout, which is estimated at $16.25 million, per Montgomery Advertiser. Freeze signed a six-year, $39 million contract with Auburn at the end of the 2022 season.
Heading into Week 6, Freeze holds a 14-16 record during his three seasons at Auburn, not a resume that is ideal for creating job security. Freeze has yet to finish a season with a winning record at Auburn.
Hugh Freeze entered the college football season on the hot seat
This is not the first time Freeze has been mentioned as a college football hot seat candidate. Heading into the season, Feldman described Freeze's status at Auburn as "toasty."
"The Tigers appear to have upgraded their roster a lot this offseason," Feldman wrote on Aug. 13. "If Oklahoma transfer Jackson Arnold plays like the five-star QB recruiting analysts thought he was coming out of high school, the Tigers, with a seasoned O-line and potent receiving corps, should be a Top 25 team.
"If not, and Freeze has another losing season, the Tigers likely will be heading for another search."
Auburn's next two matchups are against ranked opponents as the Tigers face No. 12 Georgia and No. 19 Missouri.