Historic college football program leads CFB by losing 41 players to transfer portal
The historic college football coaching carousel means fans could witness more player movement in the transfer portal. Players cannot officially enter the portal until Jan. 2, but news has already trickled out about some of the top athletes who plan to test the waters.
One new head coach leads college football in the amount of players the program may need to replace. As a reminder, a player can enter the transfer portal and still remain with the same team.
Oklahoma State leads all of college football with a staggering 41 players expected to enter the transfer portal as of Dec. 27, per 247Sports' Grant Hughes. Fellow Big 12 squad Iowa State is a distant second with 29 players heading to the portal.
Let's dive into the latest college football news.
Oklahoma State leads college football with an alarming 41 players expected to enter the transfer portal
The Pokes hired former North Texas coach Eric Morris to replace Mike Gundy. Oklahoma State is just four seasons removed from making the Big 12 Championship, notching 11 wins and winning the Fiesta Bowl. Now, Morris is tasked with revamping a large portion of the Cowboys roster.
"Oklahoma State is undergoing one of the most extensive roster overhauls in college football history this offseason, with 41 Cowboys already announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal — more than 10 ahead of any other program," Hughes wrote on Dec. 27.
"... Three Oklahoma State players have already found new homes: starting right guard Noah McKinney committed to, tight end Noah Ford will suit up for next fall, and cornerback Carrington Pierce is headed to USC."
Oklahoma State is coming off a dismal one-win season
At first glance, this is an alarming stat but consider that Oklahoma State is coming off a disappointing 1-11 season. Morris may prefer to clean house given the state of the current roster. All eyes continue to be on if North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker could follow Morris to Oklahoma State.
"Can we win a championship? ... My answer to that is, hell yes," Morris said after taking the Oklahoma State job, per ESPN's Eli Lederman. "We can win a d--- championship around here."
Jonathan Adams is a veteran sports writer who has written for notable outlets and interviewed some of the top athletes for more than 10 years. Since 2015, his sports coverage has been read by tens of millions and has been prominently featured on Heavy, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, Pro Football Talk, CBS Sports, Bleacher Report and more. Jonathan is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) and a voter for the Maxwell Award and Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year. He has interviewed many of the biggest stars in sports — Bryce Harper, Jayden Daniels, Justin Jefferson, Bijan Robinson and Micah Parsons to name a few — and has traveled the country to cover the College Football Playoff, NFL draft, Masters, March Madness, Senior Bowl, McDonald’s All-American Game and beyond. Jonathan Adams studied at the University of Central Florida and The Seattle School of Theology & Psychology. He holds master degrees in sport business management, business administration and theology & culture.Follow JonDAdams