Historic college football program leads CFB by losing 41 players to transfer portal

The historic college football coaching carousel means fans could witness more player movement in the transfer portal. Players cannot officially enter the portal until Jan. 2, but news has already trickled out about some of the top athletes who plan to test the waters.

One new head coach leads college football in the amount of players the program may need to replace. As a reminder, a player can enter the transfer portal and still remain with the same team.

Oklahoma State leads all of college football with a staggering 41 players expected to enter the transfer portal as of Dec. 27, per 247Sports' Grant Hughes. Fellow Big 12 squad Iowa State is a distant second with 29 players heading to the portal.

North Texas QB Drew Mestemaker isn't just a cool story, he's the crown jewel of the upcoming transfer portal if he enters and a legit future NFL prospect (along with his teammate WR Wyatt Young)



We'll see if he wants to follow head coach Eric Morris to OK State pic.twitter.com/w67kRSDOoU — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) November 26, 2025

Let's dive into the latest college football news.

Oklahoma State leads college football with an alarming 41 players expected to enter the transfer portal

The Pokes hired former North Texas coach Eric Morris to replace Mike Gundy. Oklahoma State is just four seasons removed from making the Big 12 Championship, notching 11 wins and winning the Fiesta Bowl. Now, Morris is tasked with revamping a large portion of the Cowboys roster.

Oklahoma State QB Zane Flores plans to enter the transfer portal, his agent @DStanfieldIAM tells ESPN.



The redshirt freshman from Gretna, Neb., started 8 games and put up 1,607 total yards and 5 TDs this season. Flores has 3 more seasons of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/cXyVzRtvKo — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 15, 2025

"Oklahoma State is undergoing one of the most extensive roster overhauls in college football history this offseason, with 41 Cowboys already announcing their intentions to enter the transfer portal — more than 10 ahead of any other program," Hughes wrote on Dec. 27.

"... Three Oklahoma State players have already found new homes: starting right guard Noah McKinney committed to, tight end Noah Ford will suit up for next fall, and cornerback Carrington Pierce is headed to USC."

Oklahoma State is coming off a dismal one-win season

At first glance, this is an alarming stat but consider that Oklahoma State is coming off a disappointing 1-11 season. Morris may prefer to clean house given the state of the current roster. All eyes continue to be on if North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker could follow Morris to Oklahoma State.

Drew Mestemaker just set the North Texas program record for the most passing touchdowns in a single season (34) 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k39YIqPLrx — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 28, 2025

"Can we win a championship? ... My answer to that is, hell yes," Morris said after taking the Oklahoma State job, per ESPN's Eli Lederman. "We can win a d--- championship around here."