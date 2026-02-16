All-American WR Named Highest-Graded Transfer Portal Wide Receiver in College Football

The 2026 NCAA transfer portal window for college football players is nearly one month in the rearview mirror.

Thousands of college football players from every level took part in the 2026 portal cycle. A significant portion of those who entered the portal at the beginning of the offseason were looking to transfer to a school where they could play in front of larger audiences next season.

One of these players trying to increase his national exposure is former North Texas wide receiver, who committed to Oklahoma State. Young will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot, 195-pounder joined the Mean Green as a three-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Young caught 18 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns his freshman season, going for a season-long of 75 yards in North Texas' loss at Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2024.

Young was the most productive wide receiver in the AAC in 2025. He caught 70 passes for 1,264 yards and 10 touchdowns. He went over 100 receiving yards in five games, including a 295-yard outburst against Rice on Nov. 22, 2025.

Young was a part of a run that saw North Texas reach its first AAC Championship and finish with 12 wins in a season for the first time in program history. He was named to the All-AAC First Team for his productive sophomore campaign.

Pro Football Focus released its list of the 10 best wide receivers in the 2026 portal cycle on Tuesday. Its highest graded wide receiver was Young, who received an 89.0 mark. Young was considerably higher than the next highest-graded wide receiver on the list, who was Jackson Harris of LSU with an 83.8.

Highest Graded Transfer Wide Receivers This Offseason🔁 pic.twitter.com/v6OtBjLHJo — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 10, 2026

Young is a member of a large migration of personnel following former North Texas head coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. Other key components of the 2025 North Texas team heading to Stillwater include offensive coordinator Sean Brophy, quarterback Drew Mestemaker and running back Caleb Hawkins.

Of the 53 players Oklahoma State acquired in its 2026 portal class, nearly a third came over from North Texas. The Cowboys' class ranks No. 7 nationally and No. 1 in the Big 12, according to 247Sports.

The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from a 1-11 season in 2025, the second consecutive season they finished winless in conference play and their worst overall season since they finished 0-10-1 under Pat Jones in 1991.

However, the Big 12 has become a league without perennial contenders since Oklahoma and Texas' departure for the SEC, something that could aid Oklahoma State in a quick turnaround.