$110 Million Coach May Cut Ties With College Football Powerhouse for Struggling Big 12 Team

The college football coaching carousel has had a slow start this cycle, but things are beginning to start spinning. NC State and Baylor are the latest college football programs to fire their head coaches amid disappointing seasons.

The openings could create a domino effect as more jobs become open. On3's Pete Nakos outlined the top potential candidates at Baylor after the program cut ties with Dave Aranda.

Nakos floated an interesting candidate for Baylor: USC head coach Lincoln Riley. The Trojans coach is feeling the pressure in Los Angeles and could be looking for a change of scenery.

"The Trojans lost at Wisconsin on Saturday night to drop to 6-2 on the season, and the schedule only gets tougher from here for Lincoln Riley," Nakos detailed on Sunday. "USC has games remaining against Ohio State, Indiana and UCLA, and a 7-5 finish to the season is on the table.

"How Riley finishes out the season will be critical for his future in Los Angeles. Could he look around at the job market if there are openings in Texas?" Nakos added.

"He has the deep Texas roots and the offensive pedigree that Baylor is expected to be looking for in its search."

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Is on a $110 Million Contract

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks off the field after the game against the Oregon Ducks at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC spared no expense when it came to poaching Riley away from Oklahoma. Riley inked a 10-year, $110 million contract at USC, per Fox Sports.

The coach's deal also includes plenty of personal perks like the use of a private jet. CBS Sports reported that Riley's buyout sits around $70 million.

Moving on from Riley would be an expensive decision, but the Trojans' situation could be helped if the coach joins another program after feeling the heat in Southern California.

Could Lincoln Riley Cut Ties With USC for Baylor?

Sep 12, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda on the sidelines during the first half against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Riley leaving USC for Baylor does not make a lot of sense. Yet, it could be a situation where Riley is looking to break up with USC before the Trojans cut ties with the expensive coach.

So far, there is not a college football job opening that is on the same level as USC. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Max Olson and Eli Lederman also floated Riley as a potential option for Baylor.

"His future at USC is murky at best, and a return to his home state and a league where he had historic success could be a smart exit strategy," Rittenberg, Olson and Lederman noted on Sunday.

"Riley wouldn't have the same resources he enjoys at USC, but if he can secure financial buy-in from Baylor, he could soon position the Bears as Big 12/CFP contenders."

The fact that Riley continues to be linked to other job openings on an annual basis appears to be more than just posturing by the coach's agent. USC would be a massive addition to the coaching carousel if either party ends up making a change.