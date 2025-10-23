College Football HQ

$80 million college football coach likely to be fired despite latest news: Insider

Another major college football job could be opening up at the end of the season. Find out what Power 4 program is likely to make a move this offseason.

Jonathan Adams

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The college football coaching carousel is already full of enticing Power 4 openings like Penn State, Arkansas, Florida and Virginia Tech. Yet, one of the most attractive jobs in college football could also be opening soon.

Florida State released a statement revealing that the team will stick with head coach Mike Norvell for the rest of the season. The Seminoles added that a full evaluation of the football program will be conducted at the end of the season.

Norvell may not be getting fired mid-season, but On3's Josh Pate expects that Florida State will still eventually move on from the coach.

"I know they put out the statement yesterday," the analyst noted on the "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on Monday. "I don't care. I still think they're going to move on from him. I just don't think they're moving on from him this week.

"And as of 72 hours ago, I thought it may even be this week. So we're talking semantics here. I think it's going to happen. I think you've got another situation, which obviously you can't have. And that is a second year in a row (that) the team just looks dead," Pate continued.

"And I promise you, if you weren't up late enough to watch the Stanford game, it was really, really tough to watch. ... And then the reports around the team and around the program about players just kind of being ambivalent, you know, just kind of being nonchalant about it."

Florida HC Mike Norvell's buyout is more than $58 million

There had been rumors that Florida State could immediately move on from Norvell following the Noles' loss to Stanford. Despite being in the midst of a four-game losing streak, Florida State indicated Norvell will coach the remainder of 2025.

If Florida State eventually moves on from Norvell, the Seminoles will owe the coach one of the largest buyouts in college football history. Fans may remember Florida State signed Norvell to an eight-year, $80 million contract extension in 2024.

The Seminoles extended Norvell after Alabama pursued the coach to replace Nick Saban following his retirement. Norvell has buyout topping $58 million, per On3's Pete Nakos.

