Autopsy reveals 18-year-old college football player's cause of death
An autopsy result has revealed the cause of death for Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jeremiah Kelly, who died in April at the age of 18.
Kelly died of a heart condition known as cardiac hypertrophy, according to a coroner’s report obtained by ESPN.
Cardiac hypertrophy is a disease in which the heart muscle becomes enlarged, sometimes leading to heart failure or a sudden cardiac arrest.
“The Cincinnati football program and athletics department continue to mourn Jeremiah’s passing. He is deeply missed by all of us,” a Cincinnati spokesman said to ESPN.
The spokesman also said Kelly passed an NCAA-mandated physical exam before he took part in Cincinnati’s spring football activities.
Kelly was an early enrollee on campus to take part in the Bearcats’ first practices ahead of what would have been his debut season in college football.
Kelly’s mother said her son wore a heart monitor during his workouts and that he had been relaxing at home the day before his death.
“The Bearcats football family is heartbroken by the sudden loss of this outstanding young man,” Cincinnati head football coach Scott Satterfield said in April.
“In the short time Jeremiah has spent with our team, he has made a real impact, both on the field and in our locker room. My prayers are with the Kelly family and those who had the pleasure of knowing Jeremiah.”
Kelly was a former three-star football prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, committing to Cincinnati over Akron.
A native of the Cleveland area, Kelly was on the Avon High School football team that finished with a perfect 16-0 record, including a win in the state championship game.
