College Football is not taking a rest this spring. There's work to be done for many of the top programs across the Power 4 landscape. Some schools don't yet even have a clear idea of who will be their starting quarterback this season.

These three SEC schools, three ACC schools, one Big Ten school, and one Big 12 school all have to figure out the most important position on the field over the next several months before taking the field this fall.

Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide has one of the most consequential QB battles in the country. Kalen DeBoer's future, not to mention the school's relevance in the NIL/rev-share era, hinges on the Tide getting this right.

In one corner, you have Austin Mack, who followed DeBoer from the Washington Huskies to Alabama in 2024. After sitting a year in Seattle behind Michael Penix Jr., and then sitting for two years in Tuscaloosa behind Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson, Mack is at the progression checkpoint where he should be starting.

Whether he should over former Duncanville, Texas, star Keelon Russell is another question. While 2025 was a major leap season for Mack, Russell comes in with superstar stats from the Lone Star State's 6A division: 4,177 yards and 55 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions during his senior season on a 70% completion rate.

So far, it doesn't sound like DeBoer has a grip on this competition.

"Well, first of all, both of them have their own way to bring energy to your team," he said. "Their personalities are different, but they're the same in what they can accomplish, because they, I think, breathe confidence to your team in how they operate, whether it's their body language, what they say. They do it in different ways, but both of them have that 'it' factor as a leader."

Is it that two guys both have "it," or neither has "it" enough? DeBoer better reckon with whatever the answer is and figure out how to set either man up with the run. 2025 was a massive step back for Alabama's run game with Ryan Grubb back calling plays under DeBoer.

Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers seemingly put all their eggs in the Joey Aguilar basket and saw all the yolk splatter on the ground when the NCAA ruled him ineligible for the 2026 College Football season in February.

Without Aguilar, the competition on Rocky Top is down to Colorado Buffaloes transfer Ryan Staub, redshirt freshman George MacIntyre, and true freshman Faizon Brandon. There's no established starter in the group.

Staub showed great promise in Boulder, but didn't have much in the way of an offensive line. He was probably the best fit for Pat Shurmur's pro-style offense, but Kaidon Salter and Julian Sayin were better options because they can run from broken pockets better. Deion Sanders always had faith in Staub, but he was always realistic about the kind of chance Staub had at CU.

Maybe there's a gem between MacIntyre and Brandon, and between Ory Williams, Donovan Haslam, David Sanders, and Jesse Perry; whoever starts should be protected enough to have chances to win games.

Josh Heupel will just need to do a hell of a coach-up job with whoever that is because of a lack of big-game reps.

Florida State

Gus Malzahn retired before spring practice even started, which is probably not a good sign for the Florida State Seminoles' offense. Perhaps Malzahn truly felt his time calling plays was done, but you have to think the QB options he had at his disposal played a role. Retiring in early February after the January portal window speaks volumes.

Mike Norvell takes on play-calling duties, with options for the role limited, and his QB choices aren't all that accomplished. Auburn Tigers transfer Ashton Daniels is the most accomplished, and he is at his third school in three years. Daniels struggled with the Stanford Cardinal but had a few strong performances once Derrick Nix took over play-calling duties on the Plains.

He's athletic and doesn't make too many mistakes. If FSU's locker room under Norvell has given up the same way Auburn's did under Hugh Freeze, Daniels may again not be enough to overcome a toxic environment.

Redshirt freshman Kevin Sperry and JUCO transfer and former Stony Brook Seawolves QB Malachi Marshall probably wouldn't fare much better if the Noles are already out on Norvell.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels (12) runs the ball in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina

Bill Belichick probably has the patience for one more disastrous season in Chapel Hill. After a 2025 season that started at Rock Bottom and only elevated slightly above that, Bobby Petrino was brought in to call the plays for the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Petrino isn't far removed from boosting Taylen Green and the Arkansas Razorbacks offense in 2024, so with the right signal-caller, perhaps he can produce similar results. Here's the kicker to all of this, though: UNC is either relying on a healthy year from Wisconsin Badgers transfer Billy Edwards or a breakout from Travis Burgess, Au’Tori Newkirk, or Texas A&M Aggies transfer Miles O’Neill.

This competition may be dead on arrival, regardless of who wins, because the offensive line is nearly entirely rebuilt with underclassmen lacking experience playing with each other, and playing at all.

Arkansas

Speaking of Arkansas and Green, the Razorbacks need to figure out how to replace him in Ryan Silverfield's first year. Silverfield will need to decide if he wants to fully commit to his new era or honor what Sam Pittman brought to northwestern Arkansas before him.

That question comes down to either starting redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson, who's been waiting for years in Fayetteville for his turn, or rolling with AJ Hill, who came with Silverfield from the Memphis Tigers.

If there's no good answer in that bunch, which also includes Angelo State (TX) Rams transfer Braeden Fuller, the Hogs' faithful will continue focusing their attention and donations to John Calipari's basketball program.

Clemson

Dabo Swinney is increasingly losing confidence in Upstate South Carolina as his Clemson Tigers continue to underperform with highly-rated high school talent and a severe shortage of upperclassmen transfers.

While he's two years removed from riding Cade Klubnik to the College Football Playoff, Swinney's team underperformed badly in 2025 with their returning starter. Klubnik had Heisman hype but delivered replacement-level results.

While Swinney has an obvious starter in former Briarwood Christian (AL) star Christopher Vizzina, he's risking undermining the redshirt junior's confidence after sticking him on the bench for three years by allowing Chris Denson, Trent Pearman, and signees Brock Bradley and Tait Reynolds the chance to take the job this spring.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) reads the defense during the second half against the Boston College Eagles | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Nebraska

While Dylan Raoila inspired plenty of clowning for his Patrick Mahomes cosplaying, he elevated the expectations in Lincoln. The Nebraska Cornhuskers have more questions than answers in their backfield now that Raoila is with the Oregon Ducks.

Nebraska's potential answers are UNLV Rebels transfer Anthony Colandrea and Raolia's fill-in starter this past season, TJ Lateef. Truth be told, Matt Rhule has some pretty decent options, which also include Daniel Kaelin as a long shot.

Still, Rhule needs to take the next step with the Huskers before Nebraska becomes a full-fledged basketball school.

Cincinnati

How will the Cincinnati Bearcats replace Brendan Sorsby? After the Texas Tech Red Raiders spent over $6 million to reel Sorsby away from their Big 12 rival, the Bearcats are left with two options. Both must prove themselves this spring.

Georgia Southern Eagles transfer JC French IV and Penn Quakers transfer Liam O'Brien come with gaudy numbers from lower-level competition. If neither is ready to take advantage of an experienced offensive line that only gave up eight sacks last year, Scott Satterfield's time at UC may be on its last legs.