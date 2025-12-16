College football player, 21, dies in house fire

The college football community is mourning after the sudden death of Georgia Military College offensive lineman Izaiah Taylor, who died in a house fire. He was 21.

The homeowner, who is also Taylor’s grandfather, identified the victim as his grandson, who was visiting family over the Christmas holidays.

“I get a call from my neighbor. Said there was smoke coming out of the home, and I immediately left work and headed to the house,” Taylor’s grandfather said, via Fox 5 Atlanta.

But by the time he arrived at the home, firefighters were already at work trying to put it out.

“The fire service had the house under their jurisdiction, so there was nothing for me to do. And over time, we found out obviously my grandson perished in the fire,” he said.

Fire authorities searched the house and found one victim, later identified as Taylor, who was already dead.

“There was no hesitation in going in and searching for the victim,” DeKalb County (Ga.) Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels said, via Fox 5.

“We got here, and we were able to establish a water supply. And again, receiving that information from one of the nearby residents stating that there was some water inside, we actually went right in and performed a search and luckily found him pretty quick, but unfortunately he was deceased, once we found him.”

Investigators are now working to determine the exact cause of the fire, and no details are currently known about how it started, or where exactly Taylor was at that time.

The home suffered serious fire, smoke, and water damage as a result, and Taylor’s grandfather described the building as a complete loss.

Taylor also played offensive tackle at Liberty before entering the transfer portal.

Georgia Military College responded to the news of Taylor’s death, saying it was “deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, Izaiah Taylor.”

“Our hearts are with Izaiah’s family, friends, classmates, and all those who knew and loved him,” the school said in a statement.

They added: “The loss of a member of our GMC family is felt across our campus community, and we extend our deepest condolences during this incredibly difficult time.”

