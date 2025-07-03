College football player Mychael Edwards-Wallace killed in shooting at 18
Incoming college football freshman player Mychael Edwards-Wallace was identified as one of two people killed in a shooting on Sunday.
Edwards-Wallace was set to play his first year at Division II school Newberry College. He was 18 years old.
The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Kingstree, S.C., and also claimed the life of a 16-year-old.
Police were called to the complex shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Sunday night after reports of a shooting, according to Kingstree Police Chief Kimberly Marlowe.
When officers arrived, they found four people injured and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Emergency responders took the other three victims to a local hospital and one of those people later died from their injuries.
No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.
“Our hearts go out to his family,” Newberry head coach Todd Knight said in a statement.
“It’s such a tragedy for a talented young man to be struck down at a young age. He was a good student and a great young man with a terrific personality and a bright future.”
He added: “We were really excited to have him as part of our team. He will always be part of our Newberry family.”
Edwards-Wallace played offensive and defensive line at Kingstree and earned several football honors.
He was named a South Carolina Football Coaches Association Class AA All-State selection and an All-Area and All-Region pick during his senior year in high school.
Edwards-Wallace also took part in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, the oldest high school all-star football game in the nation that showcases top players from North Carolina and South Carolina.
