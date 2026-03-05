Former 5-Star Recruit Named Fastest Player in College Football

College football is all about speed and explosive plays.

Defense is great, but it's the electric highlights each Saturday that rack up the most attention across the country.

There are some absolute freaks in the sport. That much was on display at the annual NFL Combine as former Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson led the field with a 4.26-second 40-yard dash. Ohio State's Lorenzo Styles Jr. and LSU's Zavion Thomas weren't far behind, coming in at 4.27 seconds and 4.28 seconds, respectively.

Who will follow in their footsteps next year? There are plenty of options, but one former five-star recruit is already drawing lofty expectations.

College Football's Fastest Man Resides In South Carolina

Oct 18, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor (8) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Oklahoma Sooners in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks have fielded an athletic phenom during the past three years. After signing with the program as a five-star prospect in 2023, wide receiver Nyck Harbor has showcased serious potential on the football field and on the track.

Going into his final season at the college level, Harbor is projected as the fastest player in college football, according to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford.

Harbor edged out Clemson running back Chris Johnson Jr., Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore, and Louisville running back Isaac Brown for the nod.

"The Gamecocks' former five-star signee could challenge Xavier Worthy's all-time 40-yard mark at the 2027 NFL Combine if he decides to run next spring," Crawford wrote. "The budding superstar gave up track and field before his junior season to focus on football, following his decline of an invitation to the 2024 US Olympic trials as a 200-meter sprinter."

"Harbor responded with career-highs in catches (30), yards (618), and touchdowns (six)," Crawford added. "He hit 22.4 MPH in last season's opening win against Virginia Tech on a 64-yard touchdown reception. It was college football's fastest individual play of the campaign, per Reel Analytics."

It's no surprise to see Harbor clock well over 20 miles per hour as he holds personal bests of 10.11 seconds in the 100-meter and 20.20 seconds in the 200-meter. Harbor's speed for his size at 6-foot-5, 242 pounds is simply exceptional.

After splitting duties between football and track, Harbor's focus is fully on the gridiron.

Harbor started to realize some of his vast ceiling last year, catching 30 passes for 618 yards and six touchdowns. He had the two most productive games of his career to conclude the campaign, posting back to back performances with 100+ yards against Texas A&M and Clemson.

The dynamic athlete has been ranked No. 1 on Bruce Feldman's annual "Freaks List" for two straight years, and will be pushing for a third in a few months.