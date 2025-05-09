College Football Playoff expansion to 16 teams gains support in SEC, Big Ten: report
College football could be on the verge of another big overhaul, and this time it could involve expanding the already-expanded playoff system.
Decision makers in the SEC and Big Ten are moving towards supporting an expansion of the current postseason field to 16 teams in the future, according to Yahoo Sports.
That interest comes after commissioners from the Power Four football conferences held an in-person meeting in New York on Thursday to discuss a number of issues around the playoff, including a prospective expansion from the current 12-team field.
The proposal includes giving the SEC and Big Ten four automatic qualifiers each, two each to the Big 12 and ACC, and one to the highest-ranked Group of Five champion.
Finally, there would be three at-large bids to round out the field.
Conferences would play “season-ending inner-league” games for the right to earn a place in the College Football Playoff, according to the prospective plans.
A decision on whether the CFP will expand is expected to come in the next month or two.
It has been expected that the College Football Playoff would expand again after it was reported that brass from the SEC and Big Ten were pushing to include more teams, with an eye towards increasing representation of their own conferences in the larger field.
Members of the two conferences held private talks earlier this offseason to iron out their views ahead of the formal CFP commissioners’ meeting.
Any changes will no longer require a unanimous vote after the 2025 football season, and the SEC and Big Ten would have majority control over the process, a privilege they won during the previous CFP contract negotiations.
It appears they will use their influence to once again expand the College Football Playoff.
