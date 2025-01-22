SEC, Big Ten ADs to meet before College Football Playoff talks: report
Athletic directors from the SEC and Big Ten will meet to discuss major issues in college football and other NCAA sports at a conference on Feb. 19, according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.
The topics set for discussion will be the future format of the College Football Playoff, governance questions around the NCAA, and how to prepare for the House vs. NCAA settlement.
This would mark the second time the SEC and Big Ten have hosted a private meeting for themselves to discuss collegiate athletics issues after meeting in Nashville back in October.
This future confab will come just one week ahead of the official meeting between the College Football Playoff commissioners in Dallas.
Similar questions will be raised there, including how to structure the future playoff.
One prospective idea appears to be an interest in expanding the College Football Playoff in future, to a projected 14 teams, according to the reporting.
That bracket would potentially feature automatic bids each for the SEC and Big Ten, giving the Big 12 and ACC two bids, one for a Group of Five school, and one at-large selection.
The at-large bid would likely be for either Notre Dame should the selection committee include it, or if not, the next-highest ranked team outside the automatic berths.
College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark hinted that decision-makers have not ruled out making changes to the format in 2026 and beyond, in comments to ESPN.
Any such changes no longer require a unanimous vote, and the SEC and Big Ten would have majority control over the process, a privilege they won during the previous CFP contract negotiations.
There likely won’t be any major changes to the College Football Playoff next season, as the CFP is still working under its current contract, but that deal will expire in 2026.
And that’s when things could get more interesting.
Which is why leaders from college football’s two most important conferences want to meet face to face beforehand to get a line on where things are going, and where they fit in.
