Baylor AD Mack Rhoades named College Football Playoff selection committee chairman
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades has been named the chairman of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee for the 2025 season.
Rhoades will replace Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel in the role, and will serve as the face of the selection committee throughout the 2025 college football season.
“I am truly honored to be asked to serve as chair of the selection committee,” Rhoades said in a statement released by the College Football Playoff.
“It was a privilege to join such a dedicated group of individuals last year, and I look forward to continuing that work again this fall. Each and every member of the committee is passionate about college football and focused on ensuring the integrity and excellence of the playoff process.”
Rhoades will be one of five new members of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
Former Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio, Maryland athletic director Damon Evans, Middle Tennessee State athletic director Chris Massaro, former Ole Miss tight end Wesley Walls, and former ESPN sportswriter Ivan Maisel were also added to the group.
“The additions of Mark, Damon, Ivan, Chris and Wesley will bring some great new voices to the selection committee as we enter our 12th season,” College Football Playoff executive director Rich Clark said in a statement.
“Each of them has tremendous knowledge, passion and dedication to college football, along with outstanding character and integrity.
“Their skills and wide variety of experiences — from coaches and athletes to university leaders and journalists — will ensure that they will transition in with our returning members successfully.
“We also appreciate Steve returning for the upcoming season. His understanding and wisdom from his previous term will be a real benefit to the group.”
The selection committee is responsible for creating the official Top 25 rankings every week and for determining the 12 participants in the College Football Playoff bracket.
