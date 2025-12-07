College football program accepts bowl game invitation after 8-year drought

New Mexico is set to step onto Chase Field on December 26 in what will be the Lobos’ first bowl trip since 2016, capping a turnaround season that returned Albuquerque’s program to relevance.

New Mexico finished the regular season 9-3 (6-2 Mountain West) under first-year head coach Jason Eck, and the school accepted an invitation to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl.

Notable wins include at UCLA (35-10), vs. Nevada (24-22), at UNLV (40-35), vs. Colorado State (20-17), and vs. San Diego State (23-17), ending the year on a six-game win streak.

In addition to the bowl appearance, it’s also the Lobos’ first winning season since 2016.

RATE BOWL BOUND! @RateBowl

Lobos take on Minnesota in Phoenix on Dec. 26.

Let’s finish 2025 the right way. 🌵🐺

2:30 PM MT on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/3FDOfsozMB — New Mexico Lobos (@UNMLOBOS) December 7, 2025

Hired in December 2024 after success at Idaho, Eck signed a five-year extension in late November after leading the Lobos to their best season in nearly a decade.

UNM’s improvement was recognized across the conference: Eck earned Mountain West Coach of the Year honors as the Lobos tied for first in league play.

His new deal will include an average salary of $1.75 million and run through 2030.

The offense was led by quarterback Jack Layne, who threw for 2,398 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season, alongside a committee backfield featuring Damon Bankston (578 rushing yards, five TDs) and D.J. McKinney (454 rushing yards, seven TDs).

New Mexico head coach Jason Eck and players take the field against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota arrives 7-5 after a mixed Big Ten season (5-4) but is undefeated (6-0) in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck.

Minnesota’s offense was paced by freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey (2,235 passing yards, 16 TDs), and a ground game headlined by Darius Taylor (554 rushing yards, three TDs) and Fame Ijeboi (441 rushing yards, two TDs).

New Mexico averages 27.9 PPG, 369.6 YPG (214.5 pass/155.1 rush) and posts a -6 turnover margin.

Minnesota averages 23.3 PPG, 296.6 YPG (193.5 pass/103.1 rush) and shows a +7 turnover margin.

Early betting lines have the Gophers as 3-point favorites with a 49.5-point over/under.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Read More at College Football HQ