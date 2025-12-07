College Football HQ

College football program accepts bowl game invitation after 8-year drought

Rowan Fisher Shotton
Pasadena, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck celebrates with his players after defeating the UCLA Bruins 35-10 at the Rose Bowl.
Pasadena, California, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Jason Eck celebrates with his players after defeating the UCLA Bruins 35-10 at the Rose Bowl. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

New Mexico is set to step onto Chase Field on December 26 in what will be the Lobos’ first bowl trip since 2016, capping a turnaround season that returned Albuquerque’s program to relevance. 

New Mexico finished the regular season 9-3 (6-2 Mountain West) under first-year head coach Jason Eck, and the school accepted an invitation to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl.

Notable wins include at UCLA (35-10), vs. Nevada (24-22), at UNLV (40-35), vs. Colorado State (20-17), and vs. San Diego State (23-17), ending the year on a six-game win streak.

In addition to the bowl appearance, it’s also the Lobos’ first winning season since 2016.

Hired in December 2024 after success at Idaho, Eck signed a five-year extension in late November after leading the Lobos to their best season in nearly a decade.

UNM’s improvement was recognized across the conference: Eck earned Mountain West Coach of the Year honors as the Lobos tied for first in league play.

His new deal will include an average salary of $1.75 million and run through 2030.

The offense was led by quarterback Jack Layne, who threw for 2,398 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season, alongside a committee backfield featuring Damon Bankston (578 rushing yards, five TDs) and D.J. McKinney (454 rushing yards, seven TDs).

New Mexico head coach Jason Eck.
New Mexico head coach Jason Eck and players take the field against Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Minnesota arrives 7-5 after a mixed Big Ten season (5-4) but is undefeated (6-0) in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck.

Minnesota’s offense was paced by freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey (2,235 passing yards, 16 TDs), and a ground game headlined by Darius Taylor (554 rushing yards, three TDs) and Fame Ijeboi (441 rushing yards, two TDs). 

New Mexico averages 27.9 PPG, 369.6 YPG (214.5 pass/155.1 rush) and posts a -6 turnover margin. 

Minnesota averages 23.3 PPG, 296.6 YPG (193.5 pass/103.1 rush) and shows a +7 turnover margin. 

Early betting lines have the Gophers as 3-point favorites with a 49.5-point over/under.

Rowan Fisher
ROWAN FISHER SHOTTON

Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL.

