College football program accepts bowl game invitation after 8-year drought
New Mexico is set to step onto Chase Field on December 26 in what will be the Lobos’ first bowl trip since 2016, capping a turnaround season that returned Albuquerque’s program to relevance.
New Mexico finished the regular season 9-3 (6-2 Mountain West) under first-year head coach Jason Eck, and the school accepted an invitation to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Rate Bowl.
Notable wins include at UCLA (35-10), vs. Nevada (24-22), at UNLV (40-35), vs. Colorado State (20-17), and vs. San Diego State (23-17), ending the year on a six-game win streak.
In addition to the bowl appearance, it’s also the Lobos’ first winning season since 2016.
Hired in December 2024 after success at Idaho, Eck signed a five-year extension in late November after leading the Lobos to their best season in nearly a decade.
UNM’s improvement was recognized across the conference: Eck earned Mountain West Coach of the Year honors as the Lobos tied for first in league play.
His new deal will include an average salary of $1.75 million and run through 2030.
The offense was led by quarterback Jack Layne, who threw for 2,398 yards, 13 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season, alongside a committee backfield featuring Damon Bankston (578 rushing yards, five TDs) and D.J. McKinney (454 rushing yards, seven TDs).
Minnesota arrives 7-5 after a mixed Big Ten season (5-4) but is undefeated (6-0) in bowl games under coach P.J. Fleck.
Minnesota’s offense was paced by freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey (2,235 passing yards, 16 TDs), and a ground game headlined by Darius Taylor (554 rushing yards, three TDs) and Fame Ijeboi (441 rushing yards, two TDs).
New Mexico averages 27.9 PPG, 369.6 YPG (214.5 pass/155.1 rush) and posts a -6 turnover margin.
Minnesota averages 23.3 PPG, 296.6 YPG (193.5 pass/103.1 rush) and shows a +7 turnover margin.
Early betting lines have the Gophers as 3-point favorites with a 49.5-point over/under.
Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.