ESPN ranks Texas QB Arch Manning outside top 40 college football quarterbacks

The preseason hype has warn off for Texas star Arch Manning. ESPN's latest college football rankings of quarterbacks has the Longhorns signal-caller surprisingly low.

Jonathan Adams

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) on the field for warm ups before the Ohio State and Texas game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Aug 30, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
After a college football offseason full of hype, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has a lot to prove as the Longhorns hit the meat of their SEC schedule. The good news for Manning is there are plenty of upcoming opportunities for the signal-caller to make a statement.

ESPN's Bill Connelly revealed his rankings of Power 4 quarterbacks heading into Week 6. USC's Jayden Maiava sits at No. 1 followed by Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia.

Ole Miss' rising quarterback Trinidad Chambliss is No. 3 followed by Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. Finally, Oregon star Dante Moore rounds out the top five.

Manning finds himself outside the top 40 quarterbacks in ESPN's rankings.

ESPN's college football rankings have Texas QB Arch Manning at No. 41 among quarterbacks

Manning is not the only star who finds himself low on Connelly's rankings. LSU's Garrett Nussmeier sits at No. 37 following the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss.

"It almost looks like paralysis by analysis for Manning," Connelly wrote on Wednesday. "He has been raised as a perfect quarterback specimen and knows every passing angle, and he seems to freeze up while considering what to do sometimes.

"He averages 3.1 seconds to throw (seventh most in the country), and he's 100th in interception rate (2.8%) and 96th in completion rate (61.3%). Texas' defense will buy him development time, and things could click at any moment, but they haven't yet."

Arch Manning has a chance for redemption thanks to Texas' upcoming schedule

Through the first four games, Manning has thrown for 888 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 61.3% of his passes. Manning also has 123 rushing yards and five TDs on the ground.

The Longhorns quarterback's stats are not the issue. Texas has only played one Power 4 opponent during the first month of the college football season, and Manning's worst game came against Ohio State in Week 1.

Fans are about to quickly find out where Manning stands. Texas faces Florida's stout defense followed by No. 5 Oklahoma in the team's next two games.

Additionally, Texas also takes on No. 16 Vanderbilt, No. 12 Georgia and No. 6 Texas A&M before the season ends. Manning has a chance to make fans and media members alike forget his poor outing against the Buckeyes.

The quarterback could also reinforce public perception if the star does not impress.

