College football recruit accepting NIL earnings in Bitcoin
As college football embraces paying players through NIL arrangements, the sport is embarking on yet more history now, as a USC recruit is set to accept part of his NIL earnings in Bitcoin.
Trojans four-star linebacker signee Matai Tagoa’i has partnered with Strike, a Bitcoin app, to take part of his forthcoming NIL payments in Bitcoin in a deal announced on Thursday.
The deal was handled by House of Victory, the NIL collective associated with USC, making Tagoa’i one of the first college football players to receive NIL money in the cryptocurrency.
“This is a game-changer for me,” Tagoa’i said in a statement.
“By taking part of my NIL earnings in Bitcoin, I’m setting myself up for long-term financial growth. I’m grateful to Strike, House of Victory, and 3Point0 Labs for helping me take this step.”
He added: “I’m proud to be part of this innovative collaboration that’s redefining the future of college athletics and finance, and hope to set an example for other young athletes to think about their financial future.”
NIL collectives have taken a direct role in how college football players are paid, and are an important part in how teams are able to attract and retain players from year to year, whether coming in from high school or via the transfer portal.
“House of Victory is proud to be at the forefront of developments in the NIL space, and to provide unparalleled access and opportunities for our student-athletes,” House of Victory executive director Spencer Harris said in a statement.
“We’re proud to help facilitate this arrangement for Matai and help him achieve his goals on and off the field.”
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams