3 Rising Stars Who Could Be Household Names In College Football Next Season

There are plenty of established stars returning to the college football ranks in 2026. Renowned players such as Texas quarterback Arch Manning, Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney, and Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy come to mind, along with a few others.

With that being said, the unknowns and surprises are what make this sport so much fun each year. Like with every season, there will be some faces that rise among the cream of the crop next fall.

Here are three players who are on the path to become household names across the country.

Trio Of Offseason Transfer Could Be College Football's Next Biggest Stars

Earlier this month, CBS Sports' Chris Hummer took a look at 13 trending players who could earn national prominence in 2026.

The trio that stands out is Florida running back Jadan Baugh, Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover, and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr.

RB Jadan Baugh, Florida

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Baugh was close to moving on from Gainesville this offseason, but stuck around to play for new head coach Jon Sumrall. The physical running back had a career year in 2025, and there's no reason he can't be even better in his second season as a heavily featured piece in Florida's offensive attack.

"In talking with sources around Baugh's will-he, won't-he transfer flirtation this offseason, a big reason he opted to stay in Gainesville is the chance to be the face of a program," Hummer wrote. "He'll have every opportunity to do that for Florida in 2026."

"Given Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner's run-heavy scheme and an unproven quarterback room, Baugh is going to be counted on to carry Florida's offense for stretches," Hummer added. "Don't be shocked if he emerges as an All-American."

In his final game of the season, Baugh posted a career-high 38 carries for 226 yards and 2 touchdowns as the Gators took down Florida State for the second straight year. His 226 rushing yards were the second most in a single game in Florida program history.

QB Josh Hoover, Indiana

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hoover is a veteran at the P4 level, leading TCU for the past few seasons. However, he's now got a bright spotlight shining in his eyes as Hoover steps in as Fernando Mendoza's successor for the reigning national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Head coach Curt Cignetti has made it work with two different quarterbacks in Bloomington. There's no reason to believe he can't do it again.

"At 6-feet-2 and 200 pounds, Hoover doesn't have Mendoza's prototypical physical tools," Hummer wrote. "He does, however, have above-average accuracy and should be an excellent fit in Curt Cignetti's RPO-heavy scheme."

"Don't be shocked if he's in the Heisman mix at the midway point of next season," Hummer added. "He's always had the ability. Within a different offensive system, Hoover can emerge as one of the nation's top passers."

Hoover has totaled over 9,600 passing yards while tossing 71 touchdowns to 33 interceptions during his career. If his transition goes smoothly, Indiana could be headed for its third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

QB CJ Carr, Notre Dame

Nov 29, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr (13) warms up before the start of the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Carr arrived at Notre Dame with high expectations considering his family bloodlines. After redshirting in year one, he beat out Kenny Minchey for the starting job last fall.

Though there were some growing pains, Carr showcased plenty of potential as Notre Dame came up just short of making the playoffs.

"After an 0-2 start, Carr completed 68% of his passes with a 7-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio as the Irish finished the regular season with 10 straight wins. In 2026, Carr will benefit from playing behind one of the nation's top offensive lines," Hummer wrote. "His role within the offense will also increase with the departure of running backs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. Add a very friendly schedule, and Carr has all the ingredients to emerge as a superstar."

Carr might have to adjust without his superstar running back, but he has a chance to flourish in South Bend. He accumulated a TD: INT ratio of 4:1 and threw 10 touchdowns compared to just 2 interceptions in his final five appearances.