College Football Recruit's Mom Goes Viral for Surprise Tackle During Photoshoot

Photoshoots during official college football recruiting visits have made for hilarious content over the last decade.

Former Florida linebacker Lloyd Summerall's picture with his father in full uniform from 2018 is often the first to resurface when another recruiting photoshoot goes viral. Sometimes, coaches jump into the photoshoots, producing comical (and occasionally cringeworthy) moments with their recruits.

2027 three-star defensive lineman Joseph Graves added to the collection of iconic recruiting photoshoot moments at Kansas State on May 29. While filming a video at midfield in Bill Snyder Family Stadium in full uniform, Graves' mother ran to him in full uniform and tackled him.

Where does Graves rank among 2027 recruits?

Unlike his mother, Graves is usually the one lowering the boom on the gridiron.

The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder transferred from Booker T. Washington High School in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, in the 2025 offseason. Graves also wrestled earlier in high school, a sport that requires a similar skillset to the tackling techniques needed in football.

Tulsa World reported Graves finished 2024 with 75 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and five fumble recoveries. In his first season at IMG Academy, Graves registered 26 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks and five quarterback hurries, per MaxPreps.

Rivals ranks Graves as the No. 79 defensive lineman, No. 73 prospect in Florida and No. 759 overall prospect in the class of 2027.

The 247Sports Composite rank for Graves is lower than that of Rivals, slotting him as the No. 104 defensive lineman, No. 79 prospect in Florida and the No. 853 overall prospect.

Recruiting interests

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) is tackled by Kansas State Wildcats safety Gunner Maldonado (3) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Rivals and 247Sports agree that Kansas State is the program Graves is expressing the most interest in for his recruitment.

The Wildcats already hold commits from three-star defensive linemen Dawayne Jones and Anitoni Tahi, the former of whom was a teammate of Graves at Booker T. Washington.

NC State and Missouri both offered Graves over the winter, and he reportedly visited both on June 5. The Wolf Pack already holds a pair of commitments from three-star defensive linemen in Amir Moore and Julius LaRosa III. Three-star defensive lineman Dami Sowunmi committed to the Tigers on May 27.

The other side of the Sunflower Showdown is also invested in Graves' recruitment; Kansas hosted Graves for an official visit on June 12, the most recent of his official visits. Three-star defensive lineman Quentin Dorsey announced his commitment to the Jayhawks on June 7.