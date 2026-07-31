Paul Finebaum Calls Out an SEC Program For Its Performance in Big Games

The Missouri Tigers have become a solid team in the SEC under head coach Eli Drinkwitz. He took over in 2020, and his tenure started out rocky.

Eli Drinkwitz Has Saved the Program

Drinkwitz went 5-5 in the COVID-shortened season, then went 6-7 in back-to-back seasons. That put Drinkwitz's job on the line heading into the 2023 season. However, he responded with an incredible 11-2 campaign, cementing Missouri's status as one of the rising programs in the SEC. Drinkwitz followed that up with an impressive 10-3 campaign in 2024.

All eyes were on the 2025 season, and there were some positives. Running back Ahmad Hardy was one of the best running backs in college football, rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 scores. He finished second in the country in rushing yards. However, the team had a disappointing season, going 8-5.

While Drinkwitz has had some success in his tenure, there has been one glaring weakness. His teams have struggled against ranked opponents. Drinkwitz is 7-19 against ranked opponents in his tenure, including an abysmal 0-5 last season.

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks up at the scoreboard. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Questions Missouri in Big Games

ESPN's Paul Finebaum was asked about the Tigers heading into the 2026 season on "The Paul Finebaum Show." The caller specifically asked if Missouri would beat the Alabama Crimson Tide this season if they were to play. Finebaum dismissed the idea, bringing up Missouri's struggles in big games.

"I will believe that Missouri can beat a good team when I see it," Finebaum said. "Until then, I'll keep dreaming."

Can Drinkwitz Get the Tigers Over the Hump

The next step for Missouri is winning those games. Even in the Tigers' two best seasons, the Tigers went 5-5 against top 25 teams. Three of those wins were against the Kansas State Wildcats, the Boston College Eagles and the Kentucky Wildcats. The Tigers also have just four wins over ranked SEC opponents in Drinkwitz's tenure, which has been the biggest issue.

Missouri has proven it can consistently win games under Drinkwitz, but the next step is changing the narrative against elite competition. Until the Tigers start knocking off ranked opponents on a regular basis, questions about the program's ceiling will remain.

The 2026 season gives Drinkwitz another opportunity to answer those doubts, and a signature win could go a long way toward changing the perception of Missouri as simply a solid SEC team rather than a true contender.