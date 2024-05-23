College football recruiting: 2024 Elite 11 Finals roster announced
The official 2024 Elite 11 Finals roster has been set, and we're one step closer to the biggest event on the college football recruiting schedule as we move into the summer preseason. Twenty of the best high school quarterbacks in the nation have been invited to Los Angeles to take part in the annual event that will take place June 18-20.
Included in that number are nine of the 10 top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2025 cycle will be featured on the field, including four players who come into the event with the prestigious five-star rating.
There may be no higher honor for high school quarterbacks than to receive an invite to this event, and no greater chance for fans to see the nation's best talent go head to head before starting their college football careers.
The event boasts some serious alumni over the years, including Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recent recruits like Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, and many, many more.
One notable name not on the list is that of Bryce Underwood, currently ranked as the consensus No. 1 quarterback and No. 1 overall recruit in the nation, when taking an average of the four recruiting services. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder has committed to LSU, itself No. 2 in the team recruiting rankings.
2024 Elite 11 Finals roster
Ratings and rankings come from an average of the consensus from the four national recruiting services
Julian Lewis
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 2 QB
Commitment: USC
George MacIntyre
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 3 QB
Commitment: Tennessee
Tavien St. Clair
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 4 QB
Commitment: Ohio State
Husan Longstreet
Rating: 5-star
Ranking: No. 5 QB
Commitment: Texas A&M
Matt Zollers
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 6 QB
Commitment: Missouri
Deuce Knight
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 7 QB
Commitment: Notre Dame
Keelon Russell
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 8 QB
Commitment: SMU
Akili Smith, Jr.
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 9 QB
Commitment: Oregon
KJ Lacey
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 13 QB
Commitment: Texas
Ty Hawkins
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 12 QB
Commitment: TCU
Ryan Montgomery
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 14 QB
Commitment: Georgia
Kamario Taylor
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 15 QB
Commitment: Mississippi State
Kevin Sperry
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 18 QB
Commitment: Oklahoma
Malik Washington
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 21 QB
Commitment: None
Bryce Baker
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 22 QB
Commitment: North Carolina
Luke Nickel
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 24 QB
Commitment: Miami (FL)
TJ Lateef
Rating: 4-star
Ranking: No. 25 QB
Commitment: Nebraska
Alex Manske
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 30 QB
Commitment: Iowa State
Tramell Jones, Jr.
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 33 QB
Commitment: Florida State
Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele
Rating: 3-star
Ranking: No. 41 QB
Commitment: None
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams