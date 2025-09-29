College Football Playoff coach emerges as a top candidate at Arkansas
A new name is emerging as a top candidate to be the next Arkansas head coach in the latest college football rumors. One current ACC coach has the backing of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to be the next hire at Arkansas.
Fresh off a College Football Playoff appearance, SMU's Rhett Lashlee is a top candidate at Arkansas, per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.
"Lashlee has the support of one of the biggest Hogs supporters. Industry sources told The Athletic this weekend that Jerry Jones — as in the Dallas Cowboys owner and former Razorbacks offensive lineman — and his family are squarely behind getting Lashlee to Arkansas," Feldman wrote on Sunday.
"The 42-year-old Arkansas native, a former Razorbacks quarterback, is 31-14 at SMU and led the Mustangs to the College Football Playoff last season."
Is Arkansas a more appealing job than SMU?
Even if Arkansas targets Lashlee, the question is whether the coach wants to bolt SMU for Arkansas. SMU's NIL resources appears to be strong and helped the Mustangs build a College Football Playoff caliber roster in 2024.
Additionally, a strong argument can be made that SMU has an easier path to the playoff than Arkansas. The challenge with the Arkansas is facing a grueling SEC schedule annually compared to the wide open ACC.
"We suspect it’s his job if he wants it. Can he turn it down?" Feldman added. "He has a lot of traction at SMU after going 11-3 last season. However, at 2-2 this season, would he consider the timing ideal if he were ever to return home?
"A path to the CFP seems much more manageable from the ACC via Dallas than it does from the SEC via Fayetteville, where the job feels like it ranks in the bottom-third of the league. "
Jon Sumrall, GJ Kinne among top candidates to be Arkansas' next head coach
Regardless of Lashlee's decision, there are plenty of additional candidates for the Razorbacks to consider. On3's Pete Nakos labels Tulane's Jon Sumrall, Texas State's GJ Kinne, interim Bobby Petrino and Memphis' Ryan Silverfield among the top candidates to watch at Arkansas.
"Who is the head coach everyone wants again this cycle?" Nakos noted on Sunday. "Jon Sumrall dominated in two seasons at Troy and now has continued to find that success in Year 2 at Tulane.
"Sumrall was the hot name last year, with his name closely tied to North Carolina. But the chance to take a job in the SEC will be attractive for Sumrall, who would be Kentucky’s coach now if Mark Stoops had gotten the Texas A&M job a couple of years back."
Arkansas is now the first SEC job opening joining Power 4 programs like Virginia Tech, UCLA and Oklahoma State in search for a new head coach.