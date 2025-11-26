College Football HQ

$6.2 million college football coach ‘in the mix’ for Arkansas head coaching job

Rowan Fisher

Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, right, talks with South Alabama coach Kane Wommack after an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. South Alabama won 33-7.
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, right, talks with South Alabama coach Kane Wommack after an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. South Alabama won 33-7. / Bryan Terry-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arkansas dismissed Sam Pittman after a 2-3 start to the college football season, capped by a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame.

“I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful," said athletic director Hunter Yurachek in a statement. "The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship."

Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was installed as interim while beginning a national search.

Kane Wommack, currently Alabama’s defensive coordinator and a former South Alabama head coach, has been publicly linked to the candidates for Arkansas’ vacancy.

On Tuesday, On3 insider Pete Nakos took it further, listing Wommack as “in the mix” for Arkansas among nine Power Conference openings, suggesting there’s a strong chance he could be hired.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack yells to his defense after they force a punt by Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Wommack, 38, rose through the college ranks after playing at Arkansas and Southern Miss. 

He held stops as a graduate assistant at Jacksonville State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-13), coordinator roles at Eastern Illinois (2014-15) and South Alabama (2016-17), and a defensive coordinator stint at Indiana (2019-20), before his head-coaching tenure at South Alabama (2021-2023).

His head-coaching record at South Alabama was 22-16 with a bowl record of 1–1; the 2022 Jags went 10–3, a program high, and won the Sun Belt West Division championship.

He was hired as Alabama’s defensive coordinator beginning in 2024, and has since been the architect being the Tide's top-10 scoring defense (16.2 points allowed per game).

Wommack’s resume checks several boxes Arkansas would value: SEC experience, recent success turning around South Alabama (10-win season), a defensive pedigree that could shore up Arkansas’ struggles, and recruiting ties in the Southeast. 

Any Arkansas offer would likely be a significant raise and include a buyout for Alabama.

Insiders covering the Arkansas search have signaled that a resolution could come within days as the school moves to finalize a hire before the early signing period and bowl-season recruiting windows. 

Read More at College Football HQ

Published
Rowan Fisher
ROWAN FISHER

Rowan Fisher-Shotton is a versatile journalist known for sharp analysis, player-driven storytelling, and quick-turn coverage across CFB, CBB, the NBA, WNBA, and NFL. A Wilfrid Laurier alum and lifelong athlete, he’s written for FanSided, Pro Football Network, Athlon Sports, and Newsweek, tackling every beat with both a reporter’s edge and a player’s eye.

Home/News