$6.2 million college football coach ‘in the mix’ for Arkansas head coaching job
Arkansas dismissed Sam Pittman after a 2-3 start to the college football season, capped by a 56-13 home loss to Notre Dame.
“I feel a change is necessary to put our student-athletes and program in the best position to be successful," said athletic director Hunter Yurachek in a statement. "The goal for our football program is to be highly competitive within the Southeastern Conference and compete for a national championship."
Offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino was installed as interim while beginning a national search.
Kane Wommack, currently Alabama’s defensive coordinator and a former South Alabama head coach, has been publicly linked to the candidates for Arkansas’ vacancy.
On Tuesday, On3 insider Pete Nakos took it further, listing Wommack as “in the mix” for Arkansas among nine Power Conference openings, suggesting there’s a strong chance he could be hired.
Wommack, 38, rose through the college ranks after playing at Arkansas and Southern Miss.
He held stops as a graduate assistant at Jacksonville State (2011) and Ole Miss (2012-13), coordinator roles at Eastern Illinois (2014-15) and South Alabama (2016-17), and a defensive coordinator stint at Indiana (2019-20), before his head-coaching tenure at South Alabama (2021-2023).
His head-coaching record at South Alabama was 22-16 with a bowl record of 1–1; the 2022 Jags went 10–3, a program high, and won the Sun Belt West Division championship.
He was hired as Alabama’s defensive coordinator beginning in 2024, and has since been the architect being the Tide's top-10 scoring defense (16.2 points allowed per game).
Wommack’s resume checks several boxes Arkansas would value: SEC experience, recent success turning around South Alabama (10-win season), a defensive pedigree that could shore up Arkansas’ struggles, and recruiting ties in the Southeast.
Any Arkansas offer would likely be a significant raise and include a buyout for Alabama.
Insiders covering the Arkansas search have signaled that a resolution could come within days as the school moves to finalize a hire before the early signing period and bowl-season recruiting windows.