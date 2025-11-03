Historic college football program dealt concerning news on James Franklin amid rumors
Former Penn State coach James Franklin is the favorite to land the job at one historic college football program. The race to land Franklin just heated up after Auburn fired Hugh Freeze.
Franklin continues to be linked to the Virginia Tech job with ESPN's Pete Thamel labeling the Hokies buzz as real during the coaching carousel discussion on "College GameDay." Yet, Auburn may have something to say about the Hokies' prized candidate.
The latest odds on Kalshi's predictive market gives Franklin a 64% chance to be named the next Virginia Tech coach. Franklin is still a heavy favorite for Virginia Tech, but the odds dropped 14% amid the Auburn vacancy.
Here's a look at the latest news on how Auburn's coaching search could impact Virginia Tech.
James Franklin may be 'more intrigued' by Auburn over Virginia Tech: Insider
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman labeled Franklin as a potential "wild card" to watch at Auburn. Franklin may be "more intrigued" by the Auburn gig over Virginia Tech, per Feldman.
"Former Penn State coach James Franklin is a top target for the Virginia Tech vacancy, but Franklin might be more intrigued by this job," Feldman wrote on Sunday. "Before his 12 years in Happy Valley, he worked wonders in three seasons in the SEC at Vanderbilt.
"This year was a nightmare at Penn State, and he was fired after losing consecutive games against Oregon, a dismal UCLA team and then Northwestern at home, but Franklin knows how to win. He led the Nittany Lions to five AP top-10 finishes."
If Virginia Tech is pressed to pivot from Franklin, James Madison's Bob Chesney, South Florida's Alex Golesh and former NFL coach Jon Gruden are among the additional favorites, per Kalshi.
The case for Auburn vs. Virginia Tech
Franklin may prefer to return to the SEC where the coach had success at Vanderbilt. Yet, it is worth noting that Franklin could have a clearer path to the College Football Playoff in the ACC.
With Clemson and Florida State both down, Franklin could opt for the Virginia Tech job over Auburn. it will be interesting to see if the pull of the SEC could prove too much for Franklin to pass up. it remains to be seen if Auburn will pursue Franklin, while Virginia Tech appears to have made their intentions clear.