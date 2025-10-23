College football coach emerges as favorite to replace Auburn's Hugh Freeze, if fired
While Hugh Freeze campaigns for the public backing of Auburn decision makers, a favorite may be emerging to replace the coach if the Tigers make a change. For now, Freeze is the head coach at Auburn, but this may not be the case much longer.
On3's Josh Pate reported that Auburn could fire Freeze if the Tigers lose to Arkansas in Week 9. If Auburn eventually moves on from Freeze, Pate tabs Tulane's Jon Sumrall as the favorite to be the next Tigers coach.
"So they need alignment to make the move," the analyst noted on "Josh Pate's College Football Show" on Tuesday. "Nothing aligns people behind paying a lot of money to get rid of someone like losing football games. So if that happens Saturday against Arkansas, I think you're going to see those wheels in motion.
"And then I think you'll probably hearJon Sumrall's name. You may hear James Franklin's name mentioned there. I happen to lean Jon Sumrall, like I've viewed that as the favorite to get that job if it comes open. And until proven otherwise, that's the name I'm going to go with. But it's not the only name involved.
Auburn target Jon Sumrall has not been eager to leave Tulane
Tulane was able to retain Sumrall during the 2024 college football coaching carousel despite plenty of interest in the Green Wave head coach. Given the plethora of top college football openings (with more vacancies likely coming), Sumrall may find it challenging to pass on a Power 4 job this time around.
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin made waves earlier this season when predicting Sumrall would eventually be an SEC head coach. Sumrall has SEC roots as a former linebacker at Kentucky.
“It’s funny you bring that up,” Kiffin noted in Sept., per On3. “I told my staff yesterday, I said, ‘I feel like I’m going to be in head coach’s meetings in the conference’ — I think our first one is in January — ‘with Coach Sumrall.’ So, it’s funny you bring that up.”
Auburn HC Hugh Freeze has a $15 million buyout
If Auburn moves on from Freeze, the school is on the hook for an estimated $15 million buyout, per On3's Pete Nakos. Ahead of the team's showdown against Arkansas, Freeze admitted that a public statement from Auburn athletic director John Cohen would be helpful. Freeze may want to be careful about what he wishes for.
"It would be huge, that would make everyone feel a lot better, for sure," Freeze noted, per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "I haven't talked to John. I'm going to say John has been so supportive ever since, obviously, my hire.
"... They have a job to do, and certainly, he has people he has to answer to. I know how close we are. I know I can get this fixed."