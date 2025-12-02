LSU predicted to poach touted playmaker away from Ole Miss amid Lane Kiffin's first moves
Things could turn ugly following Lane Kiffin's decision to bolt Ole Miss for LSU. Not only is Ole Miss likely headed to the College Football Playoff without their head coach, but the two programs are now battling for some of the same players and coaches.
There was already some conversation about what Ole Miss coaches would follow Kiffin to LSU. Now, the two programs are also squaring off for some of the same recruits ahead of the early signing period beginning on Wednesday.
To make matters worse for Ole Miss, the Rebels are now predicted to lose a touted playmaker to LSU. Rivals' Greg Smith predicts that four-star tight end JC Anderson will flip from Ole Miss to LSU now that Kiffin is no longer in Oxford.
"Kiffin spent his first hours as LSU coach on the phones," Smith wrote on Monday. "Based on the early intel from the first night of phone calls made by Kiffin to recruits that answer is yes.
"I’m logging an RPM (Recruiting Prediction Machine) prediction for Decatur (Ill.) Mt Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson to follow Kiffin to LSU. Sources indicate that Anderson, Kiffin and the LSU staff had a great initial conversation late last night. "
LSU and Ole Miss are both ranked outside the top 10 in the college football recruiting rankings amid Lane Kiffin's departure
It will be interesting to watch how Kiffin's career change will impact the college football recruiting landscape. Ahead of the early signing day, both LSU and Ole Miss find themselves outside the top 10 in the college football recruiting rankings for the 2026 class.
On3 projects LSU has the No. 11 class headlined by two five stars while Ole Miss sits at No. 21. The Rebels will look to keep Ole Miss' top recruits under new head coach Pete Golding.
Ole Miss commit JC Anderson is ESPN's No. 3 ranked tight end in the 2026 college football recruiting class
As for Anderson, the Mt. Zion (Decatur, Ill.) product is rated as a four-star recruit by On3, ESPN and 247Sports. ESPN has Anderson as the No. 3 tight end in the 2026 class and No. 165 overall prospect.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end drew interest from a number of other top programs including Notre Dame, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Florida State, Florida and Tennessee among others, per Rivals. LSU has a 58.8% chance to flip Anderson, while Ole Miss is given a 33.3% to retain the tight end's commitment in Rivals' latest projections.