All eyes are on the College Football Playoff, but rumors are already heating up about the transfer portal. Players cannot officially enter the portal until Jan. 2, but several top athletes have already revealed their intentions to test the waters.

As a reminder, a player can enter the transfer portal and still opt to remain with their current squad. On3 has Arizona State's Sam Leavitt as the top quarterback currently expected to enter the transfer portal.

Leavitt's next team needs to be prepared to pay a premium to land the star quarterback. The signal-caller's projected NIL value is $2.4 million, per On3.

Let's dive into the latest college football rumors on Leavitt's future and our prediction on the star's next team.

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt linked to LSU, Indiana and Oregon

Three teams are already being linked to Leavitt before the portal opens. Leavitt is expected to draw interest from Indiana, Oregon and LSU, per On3's Pete Nakos.

NEW: Oregon, Indiana, Miami, and LSU are early schools to watch for Arizona State transfer QB Sam Leavitt, @PeteNakos reports👀https://t.co/Wv4pIiNkOw pic.twitter.com/9VUjZN39kS — On3 (@On3sports) December 15, 2025

"The three schools that continue to be tied to Sam Leavitt the most are Indiana, Oregon and LSU," Nakos wrote on Dec. 23. "Miami was also initially mentioned, but it’s unclear at this point where he is on the board for the Hurricanes."

College football transfer portal prediction: Oregon lands Sam Leavitt to replace Dante Moore

There are pros and cons to Leavitt joining any of these three squads. All three programs are potential contenders heading into 2026.

Yet, the Oregon native could look to return home. Leavitt was a standout player at West Linn High School in Portland, less than a two-hour drive to Eugene.

Sam Leavitt is here in his hometown of West Linn, Oregon, holding a youth football camp.



The Sun Devils star QB is giving back to his Oregon roots.@FOX10Phoenix @S_leav10 pic.twitter.com/X0Cr0d1juC — Blake Niemann (@Blakes_Take2) May 10, 2025

The college football world is witnessing how Dante Moore has revitalized his career at Oregon under Dan Lanning. So much so that Moore could be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft.

Our prediction is for Leavitt to stay on the West Coast and follow Moore at Oregon. The Ducks would once again be threats to win the national championship if the program can land Leavitt.