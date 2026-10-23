College Football's Biggest Officiating Controversies of 2026 So Far Ranked

Nothing gets college football fans angrier than a missed call. Officials are only human, but in officiating a talent-heavy sport full of amazing athletes, the margin for error is tiny. While virtually every losing team feels like it got a raw deal from the officials, there are a few calls that generally deserve scrutiny from all corners. Here are the five worst officiating controveries of 2026 so far.

5. The Missing Second in Provo

This one didn't get a ton of attention-- in part because the officials on the play in question also chose to ignore a fairly blatant pass interference penalty in favor of BYU. But when Notre Dame's incomplete pass fell to the ground, there was pretty clearly a second remaining on the clock. That might not seem like a big deal, but in light of other plays on this list, it's hard to see how it was missed.

4. Tennessee's Brilliant But Illegal Onside Kick

Give credit to Tennessee for an unusual-looking onside kick in their narrow loss to Texas.

The play gave the Vols one final chance to spring the upset. The only problem is that the play wasn't a legal kickoff, and yet somehow it was allowed to stand.

This is illegal on a kickoff. The ball must be kicked on the restraining line, the 35 yard line here.



There is an exception for safety kicks, but not a kickoff. https://t.co/uIgR9jrYVL pic.twitter.com/wMyPQjLNK5 — Terry McAulay (@tjmcaulay) September 26, 2026

3. The two-point play from the wrong spot.

Oregon has had an awful season, and while some of it is self-induced, a boneheaded officiating miss was key. Going for two, Oregon was stopped at the one yard line, but a personal foul penalty gave the Ducks new line. But officials spotted the ball at the one and a half yard line (half the distance from the usual 2-point spot) instead of the one-hard yard line (half the distance from the end of the run). When Oregon's subsequent two-point play came up just short, it's hard not to think the Ducks took a hosing... particularly when the Big Ten admitted it.

Officiating error admitted by conference... Big Ten. They release a statement on the two-point conversion spot that Oregon coach Dan Lanning was upset about during the UCLA game. pic.twitter.com/UFJ4IBe6jj — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) October 11, 2026

2. Georgia Gets Away With Pass Interference

Pass interference is a difficult, subjective call-- and one that is always controversial. But when a Georgia defensive back ran through an Alabama receiver late in the fourth quarter, Alabama fans were apoplectic. They also weren't wrong.

1. Western Michigan Is Robbed

The leader in the clubhouse for the worst work of the year still has to be poor Western Michigan, who had apparently upset Michigan but then, after a suspiciously lengthy delay, saw the Wolverines be rewarded with an extra second that they turned to victory. The comparison to the 1972 US Olympic basketball game weren't groundless. What we all learned that week is that apparently there are many clocks that say many things and the Big Ten would hunt until the end of time to find one to get its team another shot at victory.