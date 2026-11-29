Five of the AP top 25 teams in the current college football rankings lost their games during Rivalry Week, and at just about the worst possible time.

Two of them were in the top-ten and another in the top-15, throwing a curveball not only in the upcoming AP ballot, but in the College Football Playoff selection committee room.

How will the pollsters shake up the college football rankings coming out of the 2026 regular season finale and heading into Championship Saturday?

Projecting the New AP Top 25 College Football Rankings

Who’s dropping out? No. 18 Louisville, No. 24 Missouri

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

25. Auburn (Last week: NR). Two of Auburn’s eight wins are against Georgia and Alabama, both on the road. A massive vote of confidence in Alex Golesh’s debut season.

24. Ohio State (25). No playoff for the Buckeyes, which dampens any good feeling around the 2026 season, but demolishing their nemesis Michigan by a 45-0 count is more than a mere consolation prize.

23. Oregon (14). A missed extra point and an incompletion in double overtime probably puts the Ducks outside the playoff after dropping the finale against Washington.

22. Ole Miss (23). Putting away Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl gives the Rebels a strong finish, but in an ultimately disappointing 8-4 run after going to the playoff a year ago.

21. Washington (NR). Beating Indiana and Oregon in consecutive weekends is a nice finish for the Huskies, who at 8-4 should move ahead of the Ducks team they beat and have the same record.

On the outside looking in

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

20. Boise State (22). Trailing early at Colorado State, the Broncos responded with a comeback in a 49-28 victory to stay in pole position as the likely Group of Six selection for the playoff pickers.

19. Liberty (21). Make that an 11-game win streak and a perfect record in Conference USA play after the Flames smashed up Missouri State.

18. Florida (20). Beating Florida State for the sixth time in their last eight meetings was expected.

17. Oklahoma (19). A month ago, the Sooners were 4-4. Now, since firing offensive play caller Ben Arbuckle, they won four straight games, three of which against ranked teams, including Saturday’s finale at Missouri.

16. Houston (17). A last-second field goal helped the Cougars put away an upset-minded Baylor after a fake kneel-down to win a ninth game and move further up the Big 12 standings.

The middle of the pack

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

15. Arizona (16). Remarkably, the Wildcats ran for just 38 yards, but Noah Fifita had three touchdowns to smash rival Arizona State in a 42-21 rout.

14. UCLA (10). Having two losses in the Big Ten isn’t a death sentence, but it’s a sure thing the Bruins are not looked at the same way after being pounded by a 45-10 count against rival USC.

13. USC (15). AP pollsters will likely regard the Trojans as college football’s best three-loss team, especially now after pummeling the Bruins.

12. Alabama (6). We’ll see what the playoff committee, who have been fond of the Tide despite its two earlier losses, think of this team after dropping a 30-23 decision to unranked Auburn and has no wins against CFP ranked opponents.

11. Iowa (13). A convincing 31-7 win at Nebraska on Friday puts the Hawkeyes at 10-2, and while they won’t play for the Big Ten title, some outside movement could still put them in the College Football Playoff.

Rounding out the top ten

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10. Indiana (12). As expected, the Hoosiers smacked Purdue, and after being thrown outside the playoff dozen this past week, some outside chaos in the Big Ten has thrust the reigning national champs back into the Big Ten title game.

9. BYU (11). A dominant showing against Cincinnati keeps the Cougars inside the playoff bracket this week and jumping loser UCLA in the AP rankings.

8. Texas Tech (9). Beating TCU, and recovering from an early 10-0 deficit to do so, puts the reigning Big 12 champs back in the Big 12 title game against Utah.

7. Wake Forest (8). Already bound for the ACC Championship Game, the Demon Deacons took care of Duke by scoring 31 unanswered points, and will get a bump thanks to the poll movement in the top ten caused by the Crimson Tide losing.

6. Tennessee (7). Even without DeSean Bishop, the Vols rumbled for over 200 rushing yards to put away Vanderbilt, and will rise to take advantage of Alabama’s loss.

The best of the best

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

5. Texas (5). Once again, the Longhorns’ defense carried the way in a 16-6 fistfight to beat Texas A&M on the road. A perfect 5-0 against ranked teams this season, they’ll face Georgia for the SEC championship next.

4. Miami (4). Darian Mensah became the seventh quarterback with at least 3,700 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and less than five turnovers in a season in the last 20 years. Now the Hurricanes play for the ACC championship.

3. Notre Dame (3). The Irish did what they had to do, beat up Syracuse on the road, in order to preserve their top-four College Football Playoff seeding this week.

2. Utah (2). Devon Dampier scored a career-high five touchdowns to smack West Virginia and keep the Utes undefeated, already assured of a place in the Big 12 title game.

1. Georgia (1). Already bound for the SEC title game, the Bulldogs took some time to bully Georgia Tech in a 63-0 rout in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate, the largest margin in the history of that rivalry.

More: AP Top 25 Teams Moving Up, Down the Rankings After Rivalry Week