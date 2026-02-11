One of the busiest NCAA transfer portal cycles in college football history concluded at the end of January.

Thousands of players from all corners of college football decided to enter the portal between the end of the 2025 regular season and the end of the portal's two-week entry window on Jan. 16. Of all the entries, the quarterbacks committing to Power Four programs received the most attention.

One quarterback to commit to a Power Four program was former North Texas starter Drew Mestemaker, who committed to Oklahoma State. He will have three seasons of eligibility with the Cowboys.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pounder began his career as a walk-on at North Texas in 2024. Starter Chandler Morris entered the NCAA transfer portal at the end of the regular season, giving Mestemaker an opportunity to start for the Mean Green in the First Responder Bowl.

He completed 26 of 41 passes for 393 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing for 55 yards and another touchdown in his first start.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) stands in the pocket against the South Florida Bulls | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

2025 was Mestemaker's lone full season as North Texas' starter. He passed for an FBS-high 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine interceptions while guiding the Mean Green to a 12-2 overall record and an AAC Championship appearance.

He earned AAC Offensive Player of the Year and All-AAC First Team honors for his breakout season. Nationally, he received the Burlsworth Trophy as the best player in college football to start his career as a walk-on.

Mestemaker is a small portion of a large migration following head coach Eric Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State. Some of Mestemaker's most proven weapons in running back Caleb Hawkins and wide receivers Wyatt Young and Miles Coleman are making the move with Morris as well.

The possibilities of this potent offense in a very open league have brought copious attention to Oklahoma State over the course of the offseason.

J.D. PicKell of On3 released transfer portal quarterback superlatives heading into the 2026 college football season. PicKell said Mestemaker would have the biggest growth spurt of all transfer quarterbacks next season.

"You add into the equation a quarterback who led college football in passing yards, and oh, by the way, who brings with him 16 transfers and his head coach, Eric Morris," PicKell said.

"I don't know if Oklahoma State's going to win the Big 12, but I do know that conference is extremely gettable outside of Texas Tech. I do know now with that offense last year at UNT, they're going to throw the ball around the yard, they're going to make you play at their pace."

The Cowboys are going against a pair of College Football Playoff participants in Oregon (Sept. 12) and the aforementioned Texas Tech (Nov. 14) at home in 2026. The only bowl participants from 2025 Oklahoma State faces are Houston (Oct. 17) and Arizona State (Nov. 21).