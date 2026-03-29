College Football's No. 1 WR Recruit Turns Heads With 'Catch of the Year'

The state of Florida has been pumping out elite wide receivers for years with both Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Malachi Toney (Miami) headlining the sport.

While they are both viewed as the top players in college football at wide receiver, another Floridian is coming down the pipeline and has a chance to be just as good, possibly better. 2028 five-star recruit Brysen Wright is already ranked as the No. 2 player in his class, and it may only be a matter of time before he overtakes five-star EDGE Jalanie George as the No. 1 player.

While college football fans may not be too familiar with Wright, they will get to know his name fairly quickly. The Mandarin (FL) product suited up for Cam Newton's OT7 squad C1N on Sunday, and hauled in a beautiful pass from Tennessee quarterback commit Derrick Baker with a defender draped all over him.

"15 YEAR OLD BRYSEN WRIGHT JUST HAD THE CATCH OF THE YEAR AT OT7," wrote overtime on X.

15 YEAR OLD BRYSEN WRIGHT JUST HAD THE CATCH OF THE YEAR AT OT7 🫣



Left Cam Newton SHOCKED @CameronNewton @bfye904 pic.twitter.com/TllZUyzxu9 — Overtime (@overtime) March 29, 2026

As expected, Wright's spectacular catch generated plenty of buzz on social media.

"bro this kid has done this every spring the last 3 years. insane," wrote one fan.

"Great hands great control 👏🏾👏🏾," said another.

"He’s better than Jeremiah Smith," commented a third.

"I love to see the kids from Jacksonville fl getting their shine Brysen gonna be a huge problem for college and nfl," predicted another.

"That orange and green gonna look nice," said a hopeful Miami fan.

"Needs to reclassify to the 2027 class and go to Ohio State lol," demanded an Ohio State fan.

"This kid is not 15… I don’t believe it," added another.

Mandarin Mustangs wide receiver Brysen Wright (1) runs with the ball. | Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Standing it at nearly 6-foot-4, Wright has accumulated nearly 40 scholarship offers from programs such as Florida, Miami, Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas among others.

This past season for the Mandarin Mustangs, Wright hauled in 46 catches for 983 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore. In total, he has hauled in 77 catches 1,629 yards and 18 touchdowns.

As of right now, Wright's recruitment seems to be fairly wide open, but On3's recruiting prediction machine views the Florida Gators as the favorites. With that being said, it's hard to imagine that both Ohio State and Miami won't look to flex how much success they have had with Florida wide receivers over the past few years.

Needless to say, Wright will be one of the most sought-after players in the country for the next couple of years.