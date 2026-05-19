No. 1 College Football WR Sparks Recruiting Battle Among Three National Powers

The best or second-best (depending on who you ask) wide receiver coming out in the 2028 college football recruiting class has predictably found himself the center of an intense early race between some of the nation’s most prominent Power Four schools.

Five-star Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin wide receiver Brysen Wright has long been considered one of the very best skill players and top-ranked prospects in the country at any position at the varsity level, and now college football’s top programs are calling.

While most 2028 recruiting classes are short on commitments at this stage of the process, Wright figures to be one of the most trend-setting pledges when the time comes, and right now three schools have emerged as the front runners for him.

Elite schools emerge as early favorites

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among them is Ohio State, for many years the perceived gold standard in the country when it comes to scouting and recruiting wide receivers, although the Buckeyes’ future success will be tested following the departure of uber-recruiter Brian Hartline this offseason.

No. 1 target Chris Henry, Jr. highlights OSU’s haul in 2026 and the school has No. 3 wideout Jamier Brown pledged to its 2027 class, while the Buckeyes’ 2028 group includes the No. 6 defensive lineman and No. 4 running back.

Miami is also a key contender to watch early on as it looks to build a relationship with the in-state product from Jacksonville.

Ranked as the No. 5 class in this cycle, the Hurricanes are on a roll, flipping a pair of cornerbacks in No. 2 Donte Wright from Georgia and No. 11 Ai’King Hall from Oregon, combined with commitments from fifth-ranked wideout Nick Lennear and No. 2 quarterback Israel Abrams.

SEC blue blood looks to make inroads, too

Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Texas emerged as the third major program to enter the sweepstakes for Wright, hosting the 2028 wide receiver for a visit this spring, and ensuring their coaches sold the prospect on how he would fit in their future offense.

Steve Sarkisian’s program has two key skill prospects onside in 2027 after securing verbals from No. 2 wide receiver Easton Royal and No. 4 tight end Brock Williams .

Other visits to watch

At this stage of the process, there’s plenty of time for other marquee programs to unseat these three, and Wright is poised to get a closer look at them later this summer.

Alabama is chief among those future visits, followed by a visit to Florida before Wright takes in Florida State later this fall.

Productive on the field

Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over his last two varsity seasons at Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Wright has proven a solid fixture in the team’s offense.

In 23 appearances, Wright has 77 receptions for 1,629 yards while averaging over 21 yards per catch and has scored 18 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

He’s coming off his best outing as a sophomore last fall, catching 46 passes for 983 yards with 10 touchdown grabs in 12 games.

What the experts are saying

Wright is considered either the best or second best wide receiver in the country in the burgeoning 2028 college football recruiting cycle.

When taking an average of the national recruiting services, Wright is listed as the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in the nation and the No. 2 overall player at any position.

Rivals considers Wright the second best wide receiver in high school, behind Jett Harrison, the brother of Ohio State legend Marvin, Jr. and son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin, Sr., and himself the subject of an intense early recruiting battle.

(Rivals)