College football's top 10 fastest players of 2025 revealed

The classic saying is that speed kills, but if that's somewhat incomplete, then size, athleticism, and speed together will definitely do some work. Reel Analytics reviewed 2025 game film and named 10 fastest players in college football. There's some expected names and some surprises.

From some game breaking wide receivers to a second-generation super-speedy running back, many of the players noted at between 21.9 and 22.4 miles per hour won't be surprising. But the top name on the list is pretty imposing.

At 6'5" and nearly 250 pounds, South Carolina receiver Nyck Harbor is a big play target of note-- and one who has already decided he'll return to South Carolina for 2026. He's also, according to Reel Analytics, the fastest player in college football. Given his size and strength, Harbor's 22.4 miles per hour speed is downright horrifying.

Here's a rundown of Reel Analytics' top 10.

1. Nyck Harbor, South Carolina WR (22.4 mph)

Harbor averaged 20.6 yards per catch and grabbed six touchdowns-- testimony to his shocking mix of size and speed. He finished the season with a pair of 100+ yard games against Texas A&M and Clemson.

2. Chris Johnson Jr., SMU RB (22.3 mph)

SMU running back Chris Johnson Jr. is one of the fastest players in college football and the son of a legendary NFL speedster. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Johnson comes by it honestly, as his famous father, an NFL star in his time, ran one of the fastest 40 yard dashes in the history of the NFL Draft combine in 2008 at 4.24 seconds. Junior had 463 yards and four scores this year at SMU after sitting for two years at Miami. His 7.5 yards per carry attests to his game-breaking speed.

3. Sincere Brown, Colorado WR (22.3 mph)

Brown had just 22 catches for Colorado but did gain over 17 yards per catch. He starred at FCS Campbell in 2024 and might latch on in the NFL based on his wheels.

4. Isaiah Satenga, Oklahoma WR (22.1 mph)

Satenga had been solid at Arkansas, but had an explosive 2025 campaign with the Sooners. He caught 67 passes for 965 yards and eight touchdowns. Satenga could be a game-breaker at OU in 2026 or could head to the NFL Draft.

5. Ryan Wingo, Texas WR (22.0 mph)

Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo was one of the fastest college football players of 2025. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Wingo had a great sophomore season, leading Texas with 54 catches for 834 yards and seven touchdowns. He's expected to return to Texas and should star in 2026.

6. Chris Bell, Louisville WR (22.0 mph)

The 6'2" Bell improved annually with Louisville and in 2025, he snagged 72 receptions for 917 yards and six touchdowns. He's physical and speedy and should be an impact player at the next level.

7. Makhilyn Young, Vanderbilt RB (21.9 mph)

Another of the Pavia squad that came from New Mexico State to Vandy, Young had 9.0 yards per carry and six touchdowns as a part-time back for the Commodores. He should have a big 2026 season ahead.

8. NyZiah Hunter, Nebraska WR (21.9 mph)

A transfer from Cal, Hunter played solidly despite a hit-and-miss passing game from the Huskers. He had 43 catches for 617 yards and five scores in 2025. With Dylan Raiola apparently heading out of Nebraska, it'll be interesting to see where Hunter plays next year.

9. Sutton Smith, Memphis RB (21.9 mph)

A 5'9" back who has steadily improved at Memphis, Smith had 6.6 yards per carry and seven touchdowns in 2025. He's in the transfer portal now and might follow coach Ryan Silverfield to Arkansas.

10. Eli Sanders, USC RB (21.9 mph)

A transfer from Iowa State and New Mexico, Sanders suffered a mid-season knee injury that ended his year prematurely. He did rush for 5.6 yards per carry while healthy and could get a long look as a special teams player in the NFL.