College Football Source Declares Big 12 QB the 'Real Deal' Ahead of 2026 Season

The departure of Brendan Sorsby from Texas Tech to the NFL supplemental draft has many reconsidering who the best quarterback in the Big 12 will be in 2026.

The Big 12 is a veteran-heavy league when it comes to signal-callers; Avery Johnson (Kansas State), Conner Weigman (Houston), Devon Dampier (Utah), Bear Bachmeier (BYU) and Noah Fifita (Arizona) all return as starters after very productive 2025 seasons. Additionally, transfers such as Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) and Cutter Boley (Arizona State) are poised to make immediate impacts.

Another transfer hoping to make a positive impact in 2026 is Baylor starter DJ Lagway. The former five-star prospect and Baylor legacy threw for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in his two seasons at Florida.

CBS Sports college football insiders Chris Hummer and Matt Zenitz released post-spring quarterback intel for each Big 12 program on Friday. Despite the turbulence of his career with the Gators, the reviews from those around the Big 12 regarding Lagway are positive.

"Despite a drawn-out process between DJ Lagway's first commitment to Baylor's staff on Jan. 8 and his official signing with the Bears on Jan. 18, it's seemingly been worth the wait for Dave Aranda and Baylor," they wrote.

"After a rocky sophomore season at Florida during which he ranked second-worst in the SEC in QB rating, the former five-star is off to a strong start at Baylor, where he'll be replacing 2025 All-Big 12 selection Sawyer Robertson. 'Lagway is the real deal,' a source said."

Why Lagway can break out in 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) looks to pass as Houston Cougars defensive end Latreveon McCutchin (10) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The highs from Lagway's two years at Florida are as high as some of the very best quarterbacks in the country. The lone high for the Gators in 2025 was a 29-21 upset victory over Texas, a game in which Lagway completed 75% of his passes and threw for almost 300 yards.

Lagway also enters a Jake Spavital offense that has produced prolific quarterback play. The aforementioned Sawyer Robertson threw for 6,762 yards and 59 touchdowns in two years as a starter in the system, and he threw for over 300 yards in seven games for the Bears in 2025.

Lagway's ceiling is higher than that of Robertson, and that could make for an explosive Baylor offense in 2026.

Why Lagway could disappoint in 2026

Sep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) passes against LSU Tigers linebacker Tylen Singleton (46) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

There is a volatility to Lagway that few quarterbacks in the country possess. The same DJ Lagway, who beat Texas last year, threw five interceptions in a road loss to LSU three weeks earlier.

In general, Baylor does not set the same expectations for its football program as Florida, but this season has the potential to resemble that of Florida's 2025 season if the Bears stumble early. Head coach Dave Aranda is entering his seventh year on the job and has only posted winning records twice in his tenure.

With that in mind, Lagway's margin for error early in the season is slim. The Bears' schedule gradually inclines in strength throughout the season, so early capitalization is key.