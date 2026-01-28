The Power Four college football coaching carousel wrapped up an abnormally busy cycle in late December.

Beginning with DeShaun Foster and Brent Pry's firings from UCLA and Virginia Tech in September and ending with Kyle Whittingham's hiring at Michigan, nearly 20 different Power Four programs will have a new head coach in 2026.

While the college carousel is complete, the NFL cycle is beginning to wind down in a year in which nearly a third of the head coaching positions in the league became vacant. However, many franchises are searching for new coordinators, something they may turn to the college ranks to find.

One coach that has been linked with an NFL coordinator vacancy is former Stanford head coach and current staffer Frank Reich. While the New York Jets did not fire offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, Connor Hughes of SNY reported that he will likely be demoted and that the Jets will turn their attention to Reich.

Stanford Cardinal head coach Frank Reich during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Stanford Stadium | John Hefti-Imagn Images

"Things are progressing between the Jets and Frank Reich, per sources. We'll see if New York can get it done. They're trying." Hughes wrote on X. "Would be a big get for Aaron Glenn's offensive staff."

The jump from college to the NFL has been a well-documented struggle for head coaches and coordinators as names like Steve Spurrier, Nick Saban and Chip Kelly have all returned to college after short-lived, unsuccessful NFL tenures.

However, Reich is not like most college coaches trying to break into the NFL in that he has spent the vast majority of his football career there instead of college.

Prior to his hiring at Stanford, Reich's last involvement with college football was when he played quarterback at Maryland from 1980 to 1984. His NFL playing career saw him play for four different franchises across 14 seasons. In his 20-year football coaching journey, he has held head coaching positions for both the Indianapolis Colts and the Carolina Panthers.

Reich coached former Stanford quarterback Andrew Luck in the first of his five seasons as the Colts' head coach. Luck was hired by Stanford to be its general manager near the end of 2024, and Luck hired Reich as an interim head coach for the 2025 season.

Stanford finished its lone season under Reich at 4-8, winning games against Boston College (30-20), San Jose State (30-29), Florida State (20-13) and California (31-10). Reich now serves in an advisory role for the Cardinal, as former Stanford quarterback and longtime staffer Tavita Pritchard is now the head coach.

Pritchard will be Stanford's fourth head coach in five seasons. After the Cardinal's mutual departure from David Shaw, Stanford hired former Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor as Shaw's successor. Consecutive 3-9 seasons and an investigation of alleged bullying of athletics department staffers saw Taylor fired after 2024, bringing about Luck's hiring of Reich.