Elite QB prospect linked to five college football programs

Sione Kaho, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound four-star quarterback prospect out of Lincoln High School in Tacoma, Washington, is listed as the No. 16 quarterback nationally and the No. 2 overall recruit in the state in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Kaho’s breakout sophomore season saw him finish 172-of-277 passing (62%) for 2,192 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions across 12 games, while also adding 370 rushing yards and seven rushing scores.

Evaluations describe Kaho as a pocket passer with mobility, prototypical size for a Power Four quarterback, and the polish of a multi-year prep starter, drawing scholarship offers from programs across the Big Ten, ACC, and Big 12.

One of the top quarterback prospects in the country, Kaho also boasts strong football bloodlines. His older brothers include Vai Kaho, who played at San Diego State (2020–23) and Montana (2024), and Ale Kaho, who suited up for Alabama (2018–20) and UCLA (2021–24).

While several major programs have extended offers, five schools have emerged as the primary contenders in Kaho’s recruitment: Duke, California (Cal), Stanford, Oregon, and Washington.

Recent reports indicate Kaho could make his college decision by the end of the month.

4-star QB Sione Kaho is aiming to make a decision by the end of the month, per @GregBiggins ⌛️



One team is at the top...



Intel: https://t.co/Obrs9pbG4T pic.twitter.com/iOdunZqLED — Rivals (@Rivals) January 20, 2026

Each of the five schools being linked to Kaho make sense for different reasons.

Duke lost starting quarterback Darian Mensah to transfer-window movement this month, a development that left the Blue Devils scrambling for proven options and accelerated their focus on high-upside high school passers.

Duke has since extended a scholarship offer and ramped up communication with Kaho, selling early development in a coach-driven offense and a realistic path to playing time if portal turnover continues to thin the depth chart.

Out west, Cal has retained freshman quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele through the 2026 season, but the Bears remain acutely aware of how quickly transfer and NIL dynamics can erode quarterback depth.

Cal has formally offered Kaho and hosted him at camps, viewing him as a high-upside regional prospect who fits incoming head coach Tosh Lupoi’s pro-style development plan and could provide long-term succession insurance behind Sagapolutele.

Stanford, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal in a huddle during the third quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Stadium. | Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Staying closer to home, Stanford’s new head coach, Tavita Pritchard, arrived amid immediate roster turnover and a portal-driven rebuild.

The Cardinal added Michigan transfer Davis Warren but also saw notable departures, leaving long-term quarterback depth uncertain.

Kaho’s Pacific Northwest roots and Stanford’s recent offensive staff overhaul make him a natural regional target.

Oregon, meanwhile, remains one of the nation’s premier quarterback development destinations under Dan Lanning.

While Dante Moore has indicated he plans to return in 2026 and the Ducks have also added Dylan Raiola, the long-term makeup of the room remains fluid, with NFL timelines and transfer movement always in play.

As a result, Oregon continues to aggressively recruit regional quarterbacks like Kaho to maintain pipeline depth and plan for succession.

Read More at College Football HQ