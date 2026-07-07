College Football's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: No. 22 EDGE Teitum Tuioti, Oregon

Oregon reached the College Football Playoff semifinal last season on the strength of a defense that ranked among the nation's best, and the group that got them there is almost entirely back.

Four defensive linemen who could have turned pro chose to return to Eugene, a bet made on a national championship bid in 2026.

Teitum Tuioti, who clocks in at No. 22 on my list of the most important college football players, is the reason their decision to return for Dan Lanning's squad looks downright reasonable.

The senior EDGE spent 2025 building a resume that had him in first-round mock drafts, then decided the unfinished business in Eugene was worth another year.

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No. 22: Teitum Tuioti, EDGE, Oregon Ducks

Tuioti recorded a sack in each of Oregon's final nine games in 2025. The last two came in the Orange Bowl, where the Eugene native and Sheldon High product added two tackles for loss against Texas Tech in a CFP quarterfinal that Oregon's defense controlled from the opening possession.

The senior finished the year with 68 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. Those last two totals ranked fourth and fifth in the Big Ten.

Pro Football Focus graded Tuioti above 80.0 as both a run defender and a pass rusher, a combination few edge players reach in the same season.

Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) celebrates with linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) after a sack against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Teammate Matayo Uiagalelei ranked sixth on that list, making Oregon the only school with two edge defenders in the top 10.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic projected Tuioti to the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 24 overall in an early mock, and Uiagalelei carried comparable first-round grades. Interior linemen A'Mauri Washington and Bear Alexander also forwent the draft, so Oregon returns four defensive linemen who could have signed NFL contracts. That's huge.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation named the Tuioti a first-team preseason All-American, one of four Ducks across its two teams.

What makes Teitum Tuioti so hard to block

Tuioti wins with power rather than speed, and NFL evaluators view the wiring behind that as the draw. At 265 pounds, he plays with what one analyst described to 247Sports as down-to-down urgency, a motor that runs at full speed on every snap.

"You talk to NFL scouts about him, and they love the way he's wired," draft analyst Nick Petagna said. "There are no question marks about him, especially being a coach's son." His father, Tony Tuioti, coaches Oregon's defensive line.

Tuioti jolts blockers backward with heavy hands on contact and gets across a lineman's face against the run, which is where much of his tackle-for-loss production comes from.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton had high praise for Teitum Tuioti this spring. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He keeps his eyes on the quarterback through his rush, so when a passer climbs the pocket or extends a play, he adjusts and finishes. His speed-to-power conversion collapses pockets even when he does not get home.

New defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, promoted this offseason after Tosh Lupoi left for California, inherits a unit that finished 2025 with a 13-2 record and wants it to climb higher. "We've been good on defense," Hampton said during spring practice. "We want to be elite. We want to be the best."

Lanning enters his fourth full season with national title expectations and an offense breaking in a new coordinator, which places more weight on the defensive front. How far Oregon goes tracks closely with how often the senior wearing No. 44 and his formidable teammates get to the quarterback and reach the backfield.