The Numbers Behind College Football’s Biggest Week 2 Upsets Are Even More Stunning

Week 2 of the 2026 college football season delivered two surprising results that have already reshaped the early playoff conversations, both involving Big Ten teams, one a massive winner, the other a serious loser.

Both the underdogs came through in critical non-conference tests on Saturday, as Michigan took down challenger Oklahoma at home, and Big Ten title hopeful Oregon found itself on the wrong end of an upset against unranked Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State and Oregon streaks ended

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In beating Oregon, the Cowboys finally brought an end to their 21-game losing streak against FBS competition, a run of futility that began in 2024.

Oklahoma State’s win was its first against an AP top-six opponent since beating fifth-ranked Notre Dame on Jan. 1, 2022, and was the school’s fifth win in its last six games against top 10 opponents at home.

Despite the Ducks ranking among college football’s best run defenses a year ago and projected to do so again, the Cowboys tallied 237 rushing yards in the win, getting 100-yard plus efforts from both quarterback Drew Mestemaker and lead back Caleb Hawkins.

Oregon came into Saturday owning a 41-game win streak against unranked teams that went back to the 2021 season, and was 36-0 under Lanning against unranked opposition, runs that ended in Stillwater.

Oregon’s 12-game road win streak ended with the loss.

National champion Cowboys?

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Let’s not go there just yet, but Oklahoma State’s ability to stack up points against this program does harken back to some interesting scoring history when it comes to who has dominated this much against Oregon before.

Only three teams have put up 39 points in a single meeting against the Ducks in the Dan Lanning era: Georgia (2022), Ohio State (2024), and Indiana (2025), all three going on to win the national championship in those years.

Michigan out-gains OU on the ground

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Coming into their rematch against the Sooners, the Wolverines knew they had to force quarterback John Mateer to beat them through the air. Oklahoma struggled building its rushing momentum against UM’s front, amassing just 100 yards on the ground, with Mateer accounting for 45 such yards, including 22 on one gain.

2-0. Michigan crucially won the turnover battle by forcing two takeaways from the Sooners, including Jyaire Hill’s interception of Mateer in the second half, a handover that led to the Wolverines’ decisive touchdown.

Wolverines win despite mistakes

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11 penalties for 90 yards. It’s not often an unranked team with that many infractions or lost yards wins against the No. 11 team in America, but Michigan still did enough to overcome its mistakes and come out with the win.

Michigan’s strong defensive output was also enough to overcome its lack of offensive momentum in the most crucial situation, going just 3 of 13 on third down conversion attempts.

The win gives the Wolverines a 33-0 all-time record when shutting out an opponent in the first half of games since 2014 and they have won 46 straight games when leading at halftime.