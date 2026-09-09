Which Teams in the College Football AP Top 25 Rankings Are in Danger in Week 2

College football moves into another active weekend of potentially consequential games both in and out of conference play, with several programs boasting lofty postseason ambitions but facing what could be possible trap environments already in Week 2.

These teams that earned serious consideration from AP top 25 voters coming out of the first weekend of the season are facing real concerns heading into this Saturday.

No. 1 Ohio State

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This week’s opponent: Texas

College football’s top ranked team faces significant danger traveling to Austin for a primetime rematch against the Longhorns. Opening with a dominant home win, this is their first major road test, one of four, this season in a hostile environment where the home side opened as a narrow favorite.

Texas returns substantial experience, features an upgraded receiving corps with Arch Manning under center again, and has the continuity and home-field intensity that can disrupt even elite visiting teams early on.

Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith must prove they can execute against a physical, motivated defense in a night-game atmosphere. Any slow start, turnover problems, or inability to contain Manning and his targets could quickly turn this into a statement loss.

No. 4 Texas

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This week’s opponent: Ohio State

Conversely, the Longhorns are facing a colossus of their own, squaring off against the No. 1 team armed with the best wide receiver in the country, a quarterback with considerably more experience, and still, despite losing key tacklers from last year’s team, one of the more imposing defenses in the nation.

A loss at home to the No. 1 team would immediately revive questions around Manning’s staying power and perceived improvement from late last season, and Texas’ position in the SEC championship picture and the College Football Playoff bracket.

Manning must sustain the offense’s explosive power from the opener, while the secondary and front seven have to contain Smith and limit big plays. Any failure there could prove costly.

No. 11 Oklahoma

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This week’s opponent: Michigan

Don’t overlook Michigan. It may have needed a last controversial second and one miraculous play to squeak out a win over Western Michigan, and still fell out of the AP poll, the Wolverines still present an experienced roster and a defensive identity under Kyle Whittingham that emphasizes toughness up front and has some strong tacklers.

This is the first true road test for the Sooners, Michigan will be highly motivated after last year’s loss in Norman, and there are still open questions yet to be answered around whether John Mateer and the OU offense have really improved from last season’s paltry rushing output and highly questionable blocking.

No. 12 Alabama

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This week’s opponent: Kentucky

Redshirt freshman quarterback Keelon Russell had a very solid debut passing and rushing in a rout against East Carolina, but recent history shows some real vulnerability in early road games under Kalen DeBoer, and Kentucky’s home crowd plus a new and confident coaching staff under Will Stein could create a motivated underdog environment eager for a signature win.

Kentucky has upgraded in the transfer portal and will look to pressure the young quarterback while testing Alabama’s early season run game and offensive blocking consistency. A slow start, protection issues, or failure to adjust on the road could allow UK to hang around, or more.

No. 15 BYU

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This week’s opponent: Arizona

A pair of Big 12 rivals play a rematch of last season’s double overtime thriller that the Cougars escaped, and Arizona has circled this game for revenge and early conference positioning, brings back signal caller Noah Fifita, and comes in as a motivated contender capable of exploiting any of BYU’s complacency after a Week 1 rout.

Even at home, early conference games against quality opponents carry trap potential if execution slips even slightly. BYU’s high expectations and playoff aspirations make this a must-win to maintain momentum, but Arizona’s offense and physical style can force mistakes.

A loss at home in the Big 12 opener would complicate the Cougars’ path in a competitive league and raise questions about consistency against better opponents.