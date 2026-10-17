College Football Week 7 Ticket Prices Reveal a Surprising Game With the Highest Demand

With nationally-significant games in the Big Ten and SEC on the Week 7 slate, the game with the highest ticket price might be surprising. No, it's not Ohio State and Indiana, although Vivid Seats reports an average $558 sales price, per data shared on College GameDay. It's also not Alabama and Tennessee, with an average of $577 ticket price from the same information.

The Highest-Priced Week 7 Ticket

The highest-priced ticket in the nation for Week 7 is Notre Dame's battle with BYU, with tickets reportedly going for an average of $653. The No. 2 ranked Irish are set for one of two big challenges on the 2026 schedule, with a match-up with Miami still ahead. Meanwhile, No. 8 BYU has the early advantage in the Big 12, with only a battle at Utah in early November as a major challenge moving forward.

Notre Dame Strong in Pre-Season Cost Evaluation

Interestingly, in a pre-season ticket price ranking, while Notre Dame made a strong showing at No. 5 overall, BYU was not in the top ten. The schools ahead of Notre Dame in that ranking were Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and Tennessee. The entire top ten, aside from Notre Dame, was made up of schools from the SEC and Big Ten.

BYU/Notre Dame Matchup, History, and Future

Notre Dame currently holds a 93.7% chance at a College Football Playoff berth per ESPN's most recent FPI ratings. BYU is at 38.4% in terms of CFP chances, behind Big 12 opponents Texas Tech and Utah. But a home win over the Irish would certainly jump BYU's Playoff likelihood.

Notre Dame holds either a 5-2 or 7-2 all-time lead in the series with BYU (the disputed point being a pair of Notre Dame wins in 2012 and 2013 which were subsequently vacated by the NCAA). But BYU is 1-1 all-time against the Irish at home in Provo, Utah, with a 2004 win offsetting a 1993 loss. BYU did win in South Bend in 1994, but that's the lone victory in six such games (or four, again depending on interpretation of the NCAA action).

The two schools last met in 2022 in a neutral site game in Las Vegas with the Irish claiming a 28-20 victory. BYU will return a visit to Notre Dame in 2027, although the exact date of that game has not yet been determined. But the future is on hold at the moment, as plenty of hard-earned dollars are being spent today in Provo, Utah, to see the highest-demand college football game in the country.