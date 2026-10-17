College Football Today: Which Week 7 Games Are Worth Watching?

The seventh week of the 2026 college football season gets underway today with six matchups featuring AP ranked teams on both sides of the field, paving the way for yet more change in the national rankings when all is said and done.

Here are the most important games on the Week 7 schedule we’ll be keeping a close eye on, and that you should be watching, too.

All times Eastern, and game lines are courtesy of DraftKings

4 Ohio State at 5 Indiana

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Why you should watch: This has to be the most important home game in Indiana history, having never hosted a top-five matchup of this caliber. The reigning champs don't look as dominant this time around and needed a big comeback to take down Nebraska last week. Now they run into a real buzz saw that includes unstoppable wideout Jeremiah Smith. This game tells us a lot about each team.

Where to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox

Line: Ohio State -3

Auburn at 1 Georgia

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Why you should watch: Maybe don't watch all of this year's Deep South's Oldest Rivalry game unless you're a fan of either side, but keep an eye on whether the Bulldogs walk into something of a trap after a physical, emotional win at Alabama last week. Georgia, the last undefeated team in the SEC, tends to beat Auburn at home by wider margins than on the road historically.

Where to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Line: Georgia -19.5

6 Alabama at 14 Tennessee

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Why you should watch: It's crunch time already for Alabama in a way, coming off the loss to Georgia and going right into a rivalry matchup on the road. Tennessee may look beatable after last week's performance against Arkansas and have real questions at quarterback in an offense that has not surpassed 24 points in SEC competition. This looks like the most physical and determined Alabama squad that Kalen DeBoer has put together yet.

Where to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Line: Alabama -7.5

13 Missouri at 9 Ole Miss

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Why you should watch: Austin Simmons comes back to Ole Miss after transferring to Missouri, where he sits third in the SEC in passing touchdowns, and the Tiger offense is getting production from Jamal Roberts, who has back-to-back 200 rushing yard games. The one-loss Rebels just smacked Vandy and needs this to realistically stay in the SEC title picture.

Where to watch: 3:30 p.m. on SECN

Line: Ole Miss -5.5

2 Notre Dame at 8 BYU

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Why you should watch: The first time we'll ever see a top-ten matchup in Provo, and with a metric ton of College Football Playoff implications down the line. Both sides are undefeated, but neither have they faced anything like what they're about to in this game.

Notre Dame plays two more ranked teams after this, facing a little more pressure since they don't have a conference to win. BYU still won't have rusher LJ Martin, putting more emphasis on a BYU aerial attack that ranks 88th in FBS.

Where to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Line: Notre Dame -10.5

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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