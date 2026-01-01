College football world claims the season is ‘scripted’ after Miami-Ohio State

The Miami Hurricanes shocked the college football landscape with a decisive 24-14 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl. This quarterfinal clash at AT&T Stadium saw the No. 10 seed dismantle the defending national champions on Wednesday night, advancing to the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The Hurricanes controlled the momentum against a heavily favored opponent that had entered the game as a 9.5-point favorite.

Defensive back Keionte Scott provided the pivotal spark when he intercepted a screen pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin and sprinted 72 yards for a touchdown.

The relentless Miami defense sacked Sayin five times and held the Buckeyes to their lowest scoring output of the year. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his squad were unable to recover after falling behind early in the contest.

Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal now has his alma mater within reach of its first national title since the 2001 season. The upset victory ended the Buckeyes' bid for back-to-back championships and sent the Hurricanes to the final four after entering the field as an at-large bid.

The result validated the approach of a team that had to fight through the opening round just to reach this stage.

Fans believe the playoff bracket is setting up a specific reunion

The conversation online shifted instantly from the upset on the field to the narrative implications of the bracket. Miami quarterback Carson Beck now sits one game away from a high-profile showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs. Beck won two national titles as a backup at Georgia before transferring to lead the Hurricanes. Observers on social media quickly suggested the potential matchup was too perfect to be a coincidence.

"We are going to get Carson Beck vs Georgia… Well done script writers 👏," said one fan on X.

Beck managed the game efficiently against the Buckeyes and completed 19 of 26 passes for 138 yards. He connected with running back Mark Fletcher Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown that helped seal the win. Fletcher also rushed for 90 yards and earned offensive MVP honors.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck (11) didn't have a big day statistically, but was efficient in passing for 138 yards and a touchdown in the Hurricanes' 24-14 win over Ohio State. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-4 signal-caller deflected praise after the game and focused on the team's resilience. He noted that he was proud of the way the team responded to adversity, knowing it would not be easy.

The conspiracy theory hinges on Georgia winning their Sugar Bowl matchup against Ole Miss. A Bulldogs victory would pit Beck against his former team in the Fiesta Bowl.

"Carson v Dawgs in the semis?! Script writers working overtime," another fan wrote.

Other standout performances fueled the Miami surge. Freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith caught seven passes for 157 yards and a touchdown. The offensive success allowed Cristobal to secure a signature win. Cristobal emphasized that the victory was not about him but about his obligation to the players. Fans remained focused on the cinematic quality of the upcoming schedule.

"Good job Miami, truly. The script had yall winning so Beck can redeem himself against Georgia and take yall to the championship," one fan posted.

Some users expressed relief that the "script" favored the new storyline over a repeat champion.

Carson Beck (15) won two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs, although he wasn't the starter during those seasons (2021, 2022) | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"If Georgia beats Ole Miss, Beck will face his old team. I am happy the NCAA went with the Beck script and not the OSU repeat script. 😅" a user shared.

The anticipation for the semifinal is already building as the "writers" seemingly align the stars for Beck.

"Miami VS Georgia watch ! Carson beck goes down! This the script," another fan predicted.

The Miami Hurricanes will face the winner of the Sugar Bowl in the Fiesta Bowl on January 8.

