Two-time national champion QB receives 'reality check' ahead of NFL draft

The 2026 NFL draft will take place from April 23 to April 25 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A popular question surrounding each NFL draft involves the quarterbacks likely to hear their names called in the first round. While there are a handful of franchises in need of a quarterback, the perceived lack of depth in the class is something that may keep them from drafting one in 2026.

Former Indiana starter and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza is projected as the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the draft, meaning the Las Vegas Raiders will select him with their No. 1 overall pick barring a trade. Dante Moore's decision to remain at Oregon muddied the projections after Mendoza, sending organizations and draft experts scrambling to update their rankings.

One name that was of interest before the 2025 college football season began was Miami starter Carson Beck. After leading the Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff National Championship game, NFL organizations are sure to give him a look in the later rounds of the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder was a top-five quarterback prospect in the class of 2020 when he committed to Kirby Smart and Georgia. Beck did not see the field that season as a combination of D'Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett IV and JT Daniels started for the Bulldogs.

Beck served as Bennett's backup in both 2021 and 2022, the two seasons in which the Bulldogs won College Football Playoff National Championships. He completed 36 of 58 passes for 486 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions while backing up Bennett.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) runs the ball during the second half of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Georgia won 31-23. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2023 and 2024 were Beck's two seasons as the Bulldogs' starter, and he threw for a combined 7,426 yards, 52 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Georgia was 24-3 in games Beck started during those years, reaching the SEC Championship game both seasons. The Bulldogs were victorious in the 2024 SEC Championship, although Beck tore his UCL in the process.

Beck transferred to Miami in the 2025 offseason. In 15 starts for the Hurricanes, he threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to the College Football National Championship appearance.

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus compiled a list of the strengths and weaknesses of each of Pro Football Focus' five highest-ranked quarterbacks going into the 2026 NFL draft. Beck was the No. 5 quarterback in the projections, and Sikkema listed four weaknesses teams will spot in their evaluation of Beck.

The first weakness involved his struggles under pressure, something he did not consistently deal with behind Miami's stout offensive line. The second was unimpressive arm strength, which can be traced back to the UCL tear he suffered in the 2024 SEC Championship game.

The third concern was about Beck's ball speed in moments where his footwork is off, something Sikkema said "completely dies" when it is not executed correctly. The last concern involves his Pro Football Focus grade on throws of 40 yards or more, which may relate to the concern about arm strength.