College Football World Reacts to Latest Announcement from Ryan Williams

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams didn't quite have the 2025 college football season he and fans were hoping for, but he did start off his offseason with a bang.

As shared on social media, the 19-year-old who has been in the spotlight since the moment he set foot on the campus in Tuscaloosa got engaged. Williams, who was named a freshman All-American in 2024 at just 17 years of age, got engaged to his girlfriend, Alexis Hill.

Hill's profile on Instagram lists that she is a digital creator, and there is no official confirmation on when the two started dating; the first sign of their relationship being shared to the public was July of 2025.

As expected, plenty of fans flooded the comment section to congratulate the college football star and his now fiancée.

"Happy for him! Enjoy life young man," wrote one fan.

"Right way young man," said another.

"Great atmosphere," added a third.

"Now just play like u did freshman year," joked another.

"It's never to early yall he doing it the right way," wrote one user.

"Congrats youngin," commented one fan.

"Bro needs to be engaged to the jugs machine, too many damn drops this last season," suggested another.

"Super awesome. Congratulations Ryan. Blessings to you both," commented another fan.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While comments about a player's performance on his engagement post are a bit far, Williams did experience quite the sophomore slump in 2025.

Although he recorded a career-best 49 catches, his yards dropped from 865 to 689, as did his receiving touchdowns, as they went from eight to four. However, the most concerning stat to surface for Williams was the fact that he was a drops machine in 2025, with 10 on the year.

According to a report by 247Sports, he has the third-most drops in college football since 2024, trailing only Hawaii's Pofele Ashlock and Arkansas State's Corey Rucker.

Williams also went from being the de facto No. 1 wide receiver for Alabama to having Bernard and Miami transfer Isaiah Horton emerge as more reliable options than him. Williams had just one game with 100+ receiving yards, and it came in the team's Week 2 win against Wisconsin.

Other than that, he failed to surpass the 55-yard mark in eight games on the year.

With both Horton (Texas A&M) and Bernard (NFL Draft) no longer in the picture, Williams will have a chance to prove he is the top dog again. The 2026 season will be a pivotal year for his future, as he is technically draft-eligible, but another down year could see his status go from projected first to needing to return for a senior year.