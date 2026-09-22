College GameDay's 2026 SEC Trend Is Fueling a Bias Debate Before Texas-Tennessee

ESPN's College GameDay will broadcast from an SEC campus for the fourth straight week to open the 2026 season when No. 1 Texas visits No. 14 Tennessee on Saturday, and the streak has fans arguing over network bias.

A Front Office Sports post on Instagram laid out the pattern: ACC at SEC in Week 1, Big Ten at SEC in Week 2 and SEC at SEC in Weeks 3 and 4. It drew more than 14,000 likes and 376 comments.

College GameDay's 2026 SEC schedule

The show opened its 40th season in Baton Rouge on Sept. 5, when Lane Kiffin coached his first game at LSU. The Tigers beat Clemson 51-10 that night.

Next, the crew went to Austin, where Texas erased a 23-3 fourth-quarter deficit to beat then-No. 1 Ohio State 24-23. In Week 3, GameDay followed Kiffin to Oxford, Mississippi, for his first game back at Ole Miss since he left for LSU.

ESPN announced the Week 4 pick Sunday. The show will air from the lawn of Ayres Hall at 9 a.m. ET, and then it'll move inside Neyland Stadium for the final hour before the noon ET kickoff on ABC. It's GameDay's 13th trip to Knoxville, and the game is the SEC opener for both 3-0 teams.

The early schedule looks different from 2025. Last season, GameDay's first four hosts were Ohio State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Miami.

Why do fans see ESPN bias?

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Money drives most of the complaints. ESPN and the SEC signed a 10-year deal that started in 2024 and gave ABC and ESPN exclusive rights to the league's top football games. The deal is worth about $300 million per year.

"ESPN has a deal with the SEC, they're clearly going to provide them with preferential treatment," an Instagram user wrote.

Critics also point to this week's Big Ten slate. No. 20 Oregon visits No. 12 USC at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and Iowa visits Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

Still, GameDay doesn't only go to ESPN games. In 2025, the show went to Eugene, Oregon, for Indiana at Oregon, and that game aired on CBS.

Fans defend the Texas-Tennessee pick

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Plenty of fans say the SEC simply had the best games so far. "I mean, they've had the best games by far up to this point," one commenter wrote in a reply that drew nearly 900 likes. He added, "I'm sure they'll travel elsewhere once other conferences have better games."

Another user wrote, "Because the SEC is just straight up a better more entertaining and more competitive conference as a whole."

The Longhorns and Volunteers aren't the only SEC draw this weekend, because Oklahoma visits Georgia and Texas A&M visits LSU. Texas leads its all-time series with Tennessee 2-1, but the teams haven't played since Texas won 36-13 in the 1969 Cotton Bowl.